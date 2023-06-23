Local resident James Shannon Brown graduated from the University of Alabama with a bachelor of science in business administration and was also commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant officer on May 12. His branch of service is the Army Infantry.
After high school, Brown attended Snead State on a Presidential Scholarship where he completed his two-year associate degree.
On graduating from Snead State, Brown transferred to the University of Alabama where he worked at the Capstone Hotel and also enrolled in business administration. On completing his first two years of study, he enrolled in the ROTC program.
While attending ROTC, he completed Cadet Basic Camp and Advanced Camp. He also completed the Air Assault School at West Point.
His senior year, he served as Battalion Command Sergeant Major, where he oversaw and directed the ROTC Battalion daily activities.
His first assignment will be at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he will be part of the training cadre for ROTC cadets attending Basic Camp or Advanced Camp. He will be stationed there for four months.
After completing his first assignment, he will be transferred to Fort Benning, Georgia. There he will begin the Officer Infantry School followed by Ranger School and Airborne School.
After 2nd Lieutenant Brown completes his officer training, he will be stationed in Alaska for his permanent duty station.
He’s the son of Shannon and Rachel Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.