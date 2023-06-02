ALBERTVILLE – The Albertville Board of Education has named Todd Watkins, the district’s current Assistant Superintendent, as interim superintendent for Albertville City Schools effective July 1, 2023.
On May 25, Dr. Boyd K. English, the district’s current superintendent, announced he would retire after six years as superintendent. His last day with Albertville City Schools will be June 30, 2023.
“Albertville is full of great promise, and we must continue working together with the City of Albertville, the community, and industry partners to support our teachers for the success of all students,” said Watkins. “I am honored by the confidence the Board of Education has placed on me to lead the district during this critical transition.”
Watkins has over 20 years of combined experience in the government, private industry, and education sectors. He holds a bachelor’s degree in social science from Jacksonville State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Alabama, and an education specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial University in education leadership.
Before moving into his current role of assistant superintendent, Watkins served as Albertville’s executive director of career technology education and student services, overseeing the areas of career tech, student services, operations and maintenance, transportation, enrollment, information technology, athletics, and virtual education.
Prior to Albertville, Watkins served in multiple roles at Huntsville City Schools, including Director of Career Technology Education, Director of Technology, Director of the Huntsville Virtual Academy, and Alternative School Principal. He’s also served in those areas at Eufaula City Schools, Oxford City Schools, and Piedmont City Schools.
Watkins is also a veteran who has served in the Military Intelligence and Military Police Branches of the military. While attending Jacksonville State University, he worked as a Deputy Sheriff in Etowah County. He’s a graduate of the 2019-2020 cohort of the Alabama Superintendent Academy.
Board members also approved the specifics of the superintendent job posting and timeline at the meeting. Elements included the job description and title, qualifications, information on where to apply, information on deadlines and other relevant information.
Applicants can submit their application from June 2 – July 3. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on July 3. Finalists will be announced at the July 18 board meeting. The board will name a new superintendent at the Aug. 15 meeting. Both meetings will begin at 6 p.m. at 105 West Main Street in Albertville.
For complete information on the vacancy, applicants should visit albertk12.org.
At the meeting, the board:
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/Resignations
1. Janice Thompson, retiring as a 10-month system-wide counselor, effective July 1, 2023.
B. Transfers
1. Amanda Shedd, transferring from CNP Assistant Manager at AIS to 10-month CNP Manager at AIS, replacing Susan Cornelius, effective July 20, 2023.
C. Supplement Transfers
1. Courtney Gregory, transferring from inventory designee at AMS to inventory designee at AHS, replacing Carla Vinson, effective July 1, 2023.
D. Employments
1. Madison Badners, elementary teacher at AIS, replacing Anne Duckett, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
2. Kristen Brothers, elementary teacher at AIS, replacing Pamela Minor, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
3. Andrew Tidmore, 10-month assistant principal at AMS, replacing Matt West, effective July 20, 2023.
4. Reina Mateo Domingo, kindergarten teacher at AKPK, replacing Deborah Aldridge and pending certification, effective Aug. 1, 2023.
E. TEAMS Contract
1. Jemma Hood, preliminary TEAMS contract math teacher at AMS, replacing Ian Wisener and pending certification, effective July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024.
F. Supplement Assignments
1. Ana Martinez, inventory designee at AMS, replacing Courtney Gregory, effective June 12, 2023. G. Other
1. Emily Huntington, Jade Townsend, and Pamela Fortner as summer camp LPN subs, to be paid $30 per hour not to exceed 80 hours by ESSER funds, effective June 5-29, 2023.
2. Holleigh Rogers, to work five additional days at her daily rate of $147.88, effective June
1-July 31, 2023, paid from AHS funds.
3. Ashley Browne, to work five additional days at her daily rate of pay, effective June 2-July 18, 2023.
