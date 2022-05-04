Scooter’s Coffee, perhaps best known for its fast drive-thru and specialty coffee, is continuing its effort to grow its footprint by bringing its "world-class" drive-thru coffee locations to Boaz.
Scooter’s Coffee, based in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options. Its signature drink is the Caramelicious that mixes smooth caramel sauce, frothy hot milk, and world-class espresso.
The expansion into the Boaz community comes as a result of a multi-unit agreement recently signed by local business owners Michael and Jenny Higdon. The Boaz location is currently in development on U.S. 431 at the former Pizza Hut location, while plans for additional locations will be underway soon. As a resident of the area, the Higdon’s know the value of an accessible, quick, flavorful cup of coffee.
“We first tried Scooter’s Coffee while vacationing out of town and quickly fell in love,” said Jenny. “I am obsessed with good coffee, so I was excited when Michael told me that Scooter’s was looking to expand in Alabama. We are so thrilled to be partnering with Scooter’s Coffee to bring their high-quality drinks and food items to our very own community!”
Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has over 400 locations in 24 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2022.
About Scooter’s Coffee
Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage. The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!®” It represents the company’s business origins from 1998 and reflects a steady commitment to providing an unforgettable experience to loyal and new customers.
Scooter’s Coffee is at the dawn of a strategic growth phase in the Midwest and nationwide. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion a year recession-resistant industry, and Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the No. 1 drive-thru coffee franchise in the nation. Visit ownascooters.com to learn more about the benefits of owning a franchise of a well-established company.
