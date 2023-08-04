A man and woman face charges after police say they were involved in a shooting Sunday and a manhunt Wednesday.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shots fired call in the 2500 block of Eleven Forty Road in Grant Sunday.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr said responding deputies determined multiple rounds had been shot into a home at the address from a vehicle.
One person inside the home suffered minor injuries during the shooting.
Orr said investigators identified a vehicle and several people of interest Wednesday related to the shooting. At about 4 p.m., investigators observed the suspect vehicle near Horseshoe Bend and Swearengin roads.
A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated and led the deputy on a brief chase. The driver stopped on Olinger Road and bailed out of the vehicle, running in to a nearby wooded area, Orr said. A female – later identified as Francis Nicole Moore or Nikki Johnson, 34, of Grant - was found sitting inside the stopped vehicle in the driver’s seat.
The fleeing suspect was identified as Daniel Ryan Long, 33, of Albertville. He was believed to have fled into the woods armed with a handgun.
Orr said deputies set up a perimeter and began searching for Long.
The Albertville Police Department assisted by sending a K-9 unit, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office launched its helicopter and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Grant Police Department sent officers to the scene. Grant and Swearengin fire departments were also on hand, Orr said.
At about 7:30 p.m., Long was discovered hiding in an overgrown field behind a vacant residence.
Moore was arrested and charged with attempting to elude. She was transported to the Marshall County Jail, where she was also found to have an amount of suspected methamphetamine and a syringe in her possession. She was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Several items of drug paraphernalia were located near the area where Long ran into the woods. He was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Orr said.
The vehicle was impounded related to the shooting investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed regarding the shooting incident; however, both Moore and Long remain persons of interest in that case.
Any citizen with information related to the shooting should contact Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators by calling 256-582-2034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.