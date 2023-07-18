Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr has released the names of two Grant residents who died under suspicious circumstances last week.
According to Orr, Shawn Huxtable, 38, and Amber Kirkland, 37, both of J.C. Beck Lane, Grant, were found dead inside the home early in the afternoon on July 13.
Officers from Grant Police and Marshall County Deputies were dispatched to the home on a call referencing an unresponsive couple. Officials arrived on scene to find an adult male and adult female dead.
Orr said Monday the couple’s deaths were “consistent with suicides.”
“The couple was recently involved in what is still an ongoing criminal investigation,” Orr said. “However, this does not appear to be related to the deaths.
“Investigators have concluded this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.”
