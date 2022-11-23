ACS November Board Meeting

Albertville Primary School was on full display as November’s School of the Month at the monthly Albertville Board of Education meeting held Nov. 15. Principal Dr. Miranda Battles and Assistant Principal Cynthia McCain presented the crowd with a presentation about what’s going on at the school. Students Kaylee Isom, left, and Caroline Rains, right, were also present to open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The students are pictured here with, from left, Assistant Principal Cynthia McCain, Principal Dr. Miranda Battles, and Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English.

 Special to The Reporter

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar during its Nov. 15 meeting, as voted on by employees. 

Superintendent Boyd English said he was excited to get back to a pre-pandemic calendar format. 

