ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — The Albertville Board of Education approved the 2023-2024 Academic Calendar during its Nov. 15 meeting, as voted on by employees.
Superintendent Boyd English said he was excited to get back to a pre-pandemic calendar format.
Employees voted to move spring break to a week earlier than in years past to March 18-22, 2024, to better prepare students for testing that’s held in the beginning of April. The calendar features a three-day fall break, a week-long Thanksgiving break and a Christmas break that spans 12 days.
In other business, English provided the board with an update on flu numbers in the system.
Numbers are down significantly, and English credited the two back-to-back three-day weekends as being a big help to combat the high numbers.
English commended Chief Financial Officer Christy Mead and her team for their hard work on successfully closing out fiscal 2022. The district currently has a fund balance of 4.4 months of operation. Beginning fiscal 2022, the district had a total fund balance of $41,099,900. Revenues and expenditures for fiscal 2022 totaled $74,726,942 and $68,902,824 respectively. Other financing sources totaled $576,321 bringing the district to an excess of $6,400,439. The district began fiscal 2023 with a total fund balance of $47,500,339.
Technology Coach Spring Charles spoke about her experience at the 2022 Pathway Conference presented by Woz Ed in Scottsdale, Ariz. The conference featured innovative educators in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and Ms. Charles was chosen as the sole presenter from Alabama at the conference.
Albertville Primary School was on full display as November’s School of the Month. Principal Dr. Miranda Battles and Assistant Principal Cynthia McCain presented the crowd with a presentation about what’s going on at the school. Students Kaylee Isom and Caroline Rains were also present to open the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Also, during the meeting, the board:
• Approved the Oct. 18 and Nov. 2 meeting minutes.
• Approved the updated fundraising revenue for November.
• Approved the listing of inventory to be recycled and deleted.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Independent Contracts
1. Noah Zych-Goodwin, independent contract to provide his services with the Albertville High School Show Choir as an accompanist, to be paid and not to exceed $2,000 from AHS choir funds, effective Nov. 16, 2022 – May 31, 2023.
2. Benjamin Andrew Vaughn, independent contract to provide his services with AHS Show Choir as an accompanist, to be paid and not to exceed $2,000 from AHS choir funds, effective Nov. 16, 2022 – May 31, 2023.
3. Makiko Jones, independent contract to provide her services with the AHS Band to alter formal wear, to be paid and not to exceed $2,000 from AHS Band funds, effective Nov. 16, 2023 – May 31, 2023.
• Approved the financials and reconciliations for September and October. In September, the district’s revenue totaled $9,331,387.71, and expenditures totaled $11,507,436.08. October’s revenue totaled $5,258,301.51, and expenditures totaled $5,209,805.99.
• Approved the November fundraising requests for the following groups: FCCLA and the baseball team at AHS, the library and PTO at Albertville Intermediate School and the PTO at Albertville Primary School. The Board also approved a school-wide fundraiser at Albertville Pre-K and Kindergarten. They also extended a fundraiser by the PTO at APS.
• Approved the AHS cheerleaders to travel to Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to compete in the National High School Cheerleading Championship Feb. 7-14, 2023.
• Approved the surplus and destruction of outdated textbooks at AES.
• Approved the “Opt-In for Mental Health Services by Parent or Legal Guardian” policy that was presented for the first reading at the Oct. 18 regular board meeting.
Albertville City Schools will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. in the boardroom located at 105 West Main Street.
