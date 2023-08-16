KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Valley Authority’s STEM Classroom Grant Program for science, technology, engineering and math education is now open for applications through Sep. 15.
The program funds STEM learning projects in classrooms and schools in TVA’s seven-state service area and is sponsored by TVA in partnership with the TVA retiree organization Bicentennial Volunteers Inc.
“TVA is proud to support educators and students who pursue excellence in STEM subjects,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer. “As we work to build the clean energy system of the future, our region’s future workforce must be prepared to deliver innovative solutions for the decades ahead.”
The application process is opening earlier this year so teachers have time before students arrive to submit applications, and so that grant funding can be distributed before January. The new timeline this will give teachers in schools that receive grants the entire Spring semester to implement their projects.
Last year’s program awarded $1 million in grants to schools across the Tennessee Valley and this year’s total will reach $1.5 million. Teachers can apply for funding up to $5,000 for STEM projects with preference given to applications that explore TVA’s primary area of focus: environment, energy, economic and career development, and community problem-solving.
Eligible applicants are teachers or school administrators in public or private schools, grades K-12. Schools must be in the TVA service area and receive electricity from a local power distributor served by TVA.
Visit the STEM Innovation Network website to learn more about grant requirements, see examples of previously funded projects, and apply for funding.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation’s largest public power supplier, delivering energy to 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA was established 90 years ago to serve this region and the nation by developing innovative solutions to solve complex challenges. TVA’s unique mission focuses on energy, environmental stewardship, and economic development. With one of the largest, most diverse, and cleanest energy systems – including nuclear, hydro, solar, gas, and advanced technologies – TVA is a leader in our nation’s drive toward a clean energy future.
TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
