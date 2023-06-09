BOAZ, Ala. — Members of the Boaz City Council assembled inside City Hall for a special-called meeting Friday, June 9, to approve a pair of ordinances authorizing bond issues totaling more than $11 million.
The funds will be used to tackle a wide range of projects with one primary goal.
“To improve the quality of life in our community,” Mayor David Dyar said. “I think that’s the No. 1 reason people go to the bond market. It’s all about improving the quality of life, and we’re in a situation where we can financially go to the bond market.
“We’re prepared. It’s not going to put us into a [financial bind],” he added. “This is a way to get Boaz on track, and this is an opportunity I saw to speed that up. Our community deserves it …As I’ve said before, my goal isn’t to be the best city in the county. My goal is to be the best city in our population category and budget in the state, and so that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Among the city’s planned projects are improvements to Hillcrest Cemetery, Dyar said.
“I don’t know how many years ago it’s been since being paved,” Dyar said. “We’re going to invest in our cemetery. We’re going to repave it, create a new road, and add wayfinding signs in the cemetery. We’re looking at every opportunity we can to improve our community, and that cemetery is very important, not only to myself but our community. I think it’s a direct reflection of this office by how much we invest in that cemetery.”
Monies will also be allocated to street improvements and “cleaning up the city,” Dyar said.
“Our street department does a great job, but they’ve got to have some help so we can not only maintain but get better each and every day,” he said. “So, we’re going to clean up our community and focus on things that will attract the type of industries that we want in this community.”
Specific goals for the city’s street department include paving roads and parking lots, and addressing drainage issues.
“Some of our citizens have been waiting over 40 years to have their road paved,” Dyar said. “It’s time their roads get paved, and I’m going to make it happen.”
Another project mentioned was the continued revitalization of the Boaz Retail Center, commonly referred to as the former outlet center area.
“That place has got be cleaned up, and it’s going to cost lots of money,” Dyar said. “But we’re going to invest in that. And it’s going to pay dividends down the road. But we have to do our part. The parking lot is terrible, lights are terrible. So we’re going to pave it, put in new lights and make it have sidewalks with connectivity throughout.”
In December 2022, the city approved a $4.2 million bid for exterior renovations to buildings currently located within the retail area, which remained ongoing at the time of this publication.
Other areas Dyar said the city intends to allocate funds include the public library, senior center and the recreation department’s baseball and softball facilities.
A timetable for when some of the noted projects would get underway was not shared.
