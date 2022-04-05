One of the longest running festivals in north Alabama will be returning to downtown Arab for the 38th year on Saturday, May 21st.
The Poke Salat Festival brings artists and crafters, civic groups and school groups, churches and the community together for a fun filled day. The streets will be filled with food vendors serving all your festival favorites, including Poke Salat.
Entertainment rotates throughout downtown all day, with four planned staging areas.
In additional to scheduled entertainment, there’s plenty of room for busking and street corner performances.
If you need street corner performance information or would like to register as a vendor, call 256-200-5270.
There will be face painting and games for the kids. Fat Daddy’s will be holding a hot dog eating contest. Arab Rocks will be hiding five prize rocks in downtown that can be redeemed for Festival t-shirts.
Jackie Turman will be teaching line dancing on 1st Avenue. Kids can have their photos made with emergency vehicles from the fire and police departments. Wallace Turman will be demonstrating pottery making throughout the day.
The scavenger hunt will have clues to find five selfie locations where festival goers can win prizes for the best selfie.
There will also be two fun events for pets including, new this year, the Cutest Pet Photo contest; and once again we will be crowning Arab’s crowd favorite dog as the 2022 Top Dog in our annual competition, sponsored by Westside Veterinary Hospital.
Details for entering either contest can be found on the Poke Salat Festival Facebook page or website.
Mail your pet’s photo before May 1 to enter.
See the Facebook page or pokesalatfestival.com for details.
Watch social media pages for schedules and more fun announcements. Festivities will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and continue until approximately 8 p.m. Downtown businesses will be open for even more fun with lunch and drink options and awesome shops to explore.
