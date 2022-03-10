The new tag office in Boaz is now open for business.
The first customer was Chris Washburn, center.
Currently, the office only handles renewals of vehicle tags, title services, boat registration and issuing hunting/fishing licenses. In the future, drivers’ licenses and business licensing services will be added.
The office is located at 99 Railroad St., in downtown Boaz. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday through Friday.
The official opening date and celebration will be March 14.
The county currently has two satellite tag offices in addition to the main office at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville. The first satellite office was installed in Arab in 2002 followed by the second in Albertville in 2005.
“That took traffic off from the courthouse here in Guntersville,” said Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea Lecroy. “It made it more convenient for those citizens out in the county.”
The goal of adding an office in Boaz would be to give those people on the southern end of Marshall County another, perhaps more convenient, option and to cut the traffic down at the Albertville location.
Another bonus to having an office in Boaz, LeCroy said, would be that it could draw in people from surrounding counties for driver’s license renewals, which can be done anywhere in the state, thus increasing revenue for Marshall County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.