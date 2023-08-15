A new mural has emerged in Boaz on the side of Abundant Life Family Chiropractic. The new mural encompasses the rich musical history of the city of Boaz. Donald Walker is the artist who has been painting the murals around downtown Boaz, and just finished up the sixth mural within the last week. “Thank you all for being so courteous and welcoming. It’s been a positive experience,” said Walker.
At the dedication on Friday, August 11, Mayor David Dyar explained, “The purpose of the murals is to recognize those individuals that have lived and came before us for the positive impact in the community and brought them together. It’s a beautiful sight. I get a little emotional because it means so much to me to see so many people from within the community here, to help us recognize those individuals who have earned their spot on the wall.”
Snead State Community College has had a big impact on the musical community in Boaz as well as Gary Waldrep, Lanice Morrison, the Fox family, Herman Johnson’s family, Rebecca Lancaster, Bonnie Glassco and her family, Beecher Hyde, Mary Wells, Virginia Walker and so many more.
The Boaz Legacy Museum team helped to put together all of the information for the murals of Boaz. They started researching for this project over a year ago. Gary Waldrep helped the museum to develop the idea for this particular mural.
The dedication was followed by a singing downtown right before the car and Jeep show. Songs were played by local residents who wanted to spread the gospel music love with the community. If you want to visit the mural in downtown Boaz, drop in at the Boaz Legacy Museum to learn more about the local musical heritage.
