Tickets for Guntersville’s HydroFest are on sale now.
The two-day hydroplane boat race will be held June 24-25.
Ticket prices will increase June 16 at 9 a.m. so make plans to purchase them now to get the best rate.
The festival is held along Sunset Drive near the Guntersville Recreation Center.
• Weekend passes are $20 per adult and $10 per child ages 6-12. One-day passes are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and under are admitted free.
• Ultimate weekend passes are available for $30 each and includes admission, free transportation throughout the weekend and a commemorative event program.
• Club level tickets are $120 each and includes access into a large, private tent for on-the-water viewing at the start/finish line.
A cash bar will be available.
Free transportation is also included.
• The Rooster Tail Party area will be open in Zone 3 with some of the best views of the race and a lounge area.
Tickets to the party area are $60 each.
Lunch will be served with nonalcoholic beverages each day with free transportation included.
A cash bar will be available.
• Personal tent spaces will be available for between $50 and $75 each depending on the zone available.
Each space is 15x15 and tents may be set up Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Coolers are allowed by will be checked by HydroFest staff.
Alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages may be purchased inside the venue.
• Active-duty military members get in free all weekend with current military ID.
• Parking is available for $10 each day offsite at Cherokee Elementary School, Marshall County Park 1 and Lurleen B. Wallace Pavilion with bus transportation running daily.
Additional information regarding the festival may be found at www.guntersvillelakehydrofest.com or on Instagram and Twitter at Guntersville Lake Hydrofest.
Anyone interesting in helping out with HydroFest 2023 should visit info@explorelakeguntersville.com.
Volunteers are needed for the event; individuals and organizatons are encouraged to check out the opportunity to help.
