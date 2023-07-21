A Crossville woman remains behind bars facing arson charges.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said officers responded to a reported structure fire at 115 Goodwin Road July 17 just before midnight.
While on scene, officers and firefighters encountered an “impaired” or “intoxicated” female who was causing problems at the fire scene.
After being warned numerous times to leave the scene, officers were forced to arrest 35-year-old Jessica Bacca for public intoxication.
Amos said an investigation with Albertville Fire Department officials and the State Fire Marshal led detectives to believe the fire was intentionally set and Bacca was the culprit.
Amos said there were people inside the home at the time of the blaze, which broke out at the rear of the home. Fire officials said the home sustained damage to a porch and rear wall.
The residents were able to escape the home unharmed, Amos said.
Thursday, Bacca was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree arson. She was transported to the Marshall County Jail under a $90,000 bond.
