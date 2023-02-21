MONTGOMERY – The Medical Association of the State of Alabama is hopeful that action taken this week in Washington means medication that can reverse opioid overdoses will soon be available as over-the-counter medication.
The Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisors unanimously recommended the over-the-counter use of the nasal spray Narcan.
The FDA is not required to accept its advisors’ recommendation, but the agency is expected to decide by March 29 on whether to allow people to buy the nasal spray without a prescription.
If approved next month, Narcan would be available for the over-the-counter market by late summer.
“At a time when Alabama and all states are seeing a surge in fentanyl overdose deaths, increasing access to naloxone will save lives,” said Dr. Julia Boothe, President of the Medical Association. “Doctors in Alabama applaud the independent advisors’ unanimous decision and are hopeful the FDA will follow through and make Narcan available over the counter.”
Fentanyl overdose deaths in Alabama skyrocketed 136 percent between 2020 and 2021, according to a report from the Gulf Coast High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program (453 deaths in 2020 to 1,069 in 2021).
During that same period of time, Alabama physicians worked to increase prescriptions of life-saving naloxone by 35.4 percent, according to a recent study.
