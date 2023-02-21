MONTGOMERY – The Medical Association of the State of Alabama is hopeful that action taken this week in Washington means medication that can reverse opioid overdoses will soon be available as over-the-counter medication.

The Food and Drug Administration’s independent advisors unanimously recommended the over-the-counter use of the nasal spray Narcan.

