This article is from our Land + Lake magazine, Fall 2021 edition.
For those who love the outdoors, Sand Mountain and the Lake Guntersville Watershed are wonderful places for hiking and kayaking year-round, but, for many of us, the best time of year is Autumn. After summer hiking leaves us dehydrated and soaking wet with sweat and kayaking sometimes leaves us with sunburn (don’t forget your sunscreen) Mother Nature gives us a temperature and humidity break, and paints beautiful pictures with colorful leaves and bright fall wildflowers. These “paintings” are not limited to the hills and valleys and canyons but are carried out in the reflections on the creeks, rivers, and lakes of what I believe is truly “God’s Country.”
Most of us know about and love Lake Guntersville State Park and nearby DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne and all the beauty and hiking trails they contain. They certainly should be visited in Autumn. However, I want to share with you some “must hike” trails and “must paddle” creeks that are less known or overlooked parts of Lake Guntersville State Park and of nearby and newly and beautifully rebuilt Buck’s Pocket State Park.
So, join me on a journey into the peace, quiet and beauty of Sand Mountain and the creeks that flow and the trails that wind from the mountain to the lake.
The Culbert/Bain Equestrian Trails are just north of Town Creek, a stone’s throw from other state park trails, but unless one rides horses, most locals have never heard of these trails with hiking options available for beginning hikers to experts, for strong young adults to families with young children. The trails were originally old roads leading to homesteads, grist mills and moonshine stills along and above Town Creek. Beginning in 2014, the newly formed Northeast Alabama Chapter of Back Country Horsemen of America cleared the old trails and continue to maintain them for horseback riders and hopefully, now that you know about it, hikers.
There are twelve miles of trails, and from trailhead to trailhead is about nine miles. Hikers can hike in a short distance and back out or leave a vehicle at each end and hike the nine-mile route. The trailheads are both on Alabama Highway 227, one just north of Town Creek Bridge and the other at Smith Cemetery as you head East toward Geraldine. Be sure to yield right of way to the equestrians. Along with beautiful fall colors, hikers will find two grist mills, at least one old moonshine still, waterfalls and streams, campsites and at the far upstream end of the trail, Callahan’s Cave.
Out of the mouth of Callahan’s cave flows a spring feed stream which begins high up on Sand Mountain, drops through a sinkhole and flows underground, exiting the cave crystal clear and cold flowing into Town Creek. To hike directly to Callahan’s Cave, park at the Smith Cemetery and hike downhill, following the White Trail to the cave. The round trip is about three and a half miles.
We now journey over the hill to Morgan’s Cove and Buck’s Pocket State Park where we find the beauty of Autumn Kayaking, as well as hiking trails. Morgan’s Cove located on South Sauty Creek which flows off Sand Mountain near Rainsville and through Buck’s Pocket on its way to Lake Guntersville. The fall colors are beautiful, and the upstream paddle ends at the rocks where the creek falls into the backwaters of Lake Guntersville. The rock formations themselves are worth the trip. Very important information: when launching your kayaks or canoes, go around the left side of the Island. The right side is a straight shot to the upper creek, but voice of experience here, you will end up walking in sand and mud up to your knees or higher and pulling you boat behind you. The paddle is three and a half miles, can be extended if one desires to go down stream, and I almost always see at least one Bald Eagle.
There is also an Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) and hiking trail that follows the creek six miles from Park Headquarters through Morgan’s Cove to the end of the Peninsula providing beautiful hiking. This trail, like the Horse Trail can be hiked in sections to match your skill and interest.
Short Creek (six-mile round trip) and Town Creek (eleven-mile round trip) which also flow off Sand Mountain to the lake, while longer than the Morgan’s Cove trip are also wonderful fall paddling adventures for the fall. All three of these kayaking (or canoeing) trips are family friendly.
