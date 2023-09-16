The Geraldine Council met on Monday, September 11 for their regular monthly meeting.
• Mayor Ables announced the Splash Pad will remain open through Sunday, September 17.
• The Farmer’s Market will be open for one or two more Saturdays depending on availability of products.
• The burned house at the corner of Highway 227 and County road 52 cannot be removed until court proceedings have been completed.
• Following a report from Council member Tony Taylor the council agreed to sign a Tri-State Mutual Aid agreement with Georgia and Tennessee to make resources available to help each other in case of a severe disaster or crisis. The council agreed to make a contribution to Liberty Learning program that is designed for second and fifth graders in each of the DeKalb County schools with the goal of “Empowering educators to teach civics, character, financial literacy, career readiness and our Great American Story.”
• The council then adopted a budget for 2023-2024 with anticipated income of $4 million and anticipated expenditures of $3.7 million.
•Discussion was held about the second annual Christmas Tree Trail at the walking track with details to be worked out soon.
