The Whole Backstage Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce auditions for the summer musical, “Into the Woods” directed by Diane Duboise. Auditions will be Thursday and Friday, February 16 and 17 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. With award-winning music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, “Into the Woods” takes favorite storybook characters and brings them together with fused adventures, big decisions, and touching life lessons.

“Before considering auditioning, list any conflicts on your audition sheet from now through the performance dates, June 16-25. We do our best to work around schedules since cast members are required to be at all scheduled rehearsals for their scenes. Be prepared to sing and act from the selected pieces provided on the website. The show should be cast by Tuesday, February 21, then a script read-through and company meeting will be set, with rehearsals beginning in March,” Duboise said.

