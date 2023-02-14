The Whole Backstage Theatre and Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce auditions for the summer musical, “Into the Woods” directed by Diane Duboise. Auditions will be Thursday and Friday, February 16 and 17 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 18 at 10 a.m. With award-winning music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine, “Into the Woods” takes favorite storybook characters and brings them together with fused adventures, big decisions, and touching life lessons.
“Before considering auditioning, list any conflicts on your audition sheet from now through the performance dates, June 16-25. We do our best to work around schedules since cast members are required to be at all scheduled rehearsals for their scenes. Be prepared to sing and act from the selected pieces provided on the website. The show should be cast by Tuesday, February 21, then a script read-through and company meeting will be set, with rehearsals beginning in March,” Duboise said.
The cast requires 11 to 20 members, with these character descriptions:
Male Narrator is an intellectual and pleasant storyteller who helps orchestrate the show and illustrate lessons to the audience.
Cinderella is a young, earnest maiden, 20 to 30 in age, who is constantly mistreated by her stepmother and stepsisters.
Jack is 20 to 30 in age, the inept giant killer and referred to as, almost a man. He is adventurous, naive, energetic, and bright-eyed.
Jack’s Mother is browbeating and weary, yet a protective mother who is independent, bold, and strong-willed, 50 to 60 in age.
The Baker is a harried and insecure baker who is simple and loving, and protective of his family. He wants his wife to be happy and is willing to do anything to ensure her happiness but wants to fight his own battles, 35 to 45 in age.
The Baker’s Wife is a determined and bright woman who wishes to be a mother. She leads a simple, satisfying life, yet very proactive in her endeavors, 35 to 45 in age.
Cinderella’s Stepmother is mean-spirited and demanding, age 40 to 50.
Florinda and Lucinda are Cinderella’s two stepsisters who follow in their mother’s footsteps of abusing and isolating Cinderella, each 25 to 35 in age.
Little Red Riding Hood is a spoiled young girl who is strong-willed, quick-witted, fearless, yet youthful and naive, age 15 to 20.
The Witch is sarcastic and ugly before a spell transforms her into a beauty, an obsessive protector of Rapunzel, straightforward and aggressive, age 45 to 55.
Cinderella’s Mother is deceased with her soul guarding and aiding her daughter, 40 to 55 in age.
Mysterious Man is a mischievous vagrant and nosy meddler, but a good-natured protector and observer, age 50 to 65.
The Wolf is a hungry and insatiable male hunter who takes advantage of the weak by misleading and captivating his prey, age 30 to 35.
Rapunzel is a loopy, but lovely maiden who is terribly lonely, sheltered by the Witch, and yearns to experience the world, age 20 to 30.
Cinderella’s Prince is vain and gorgeous, but a disloyal lover searching for the next new, exciting encounter, age 30 to 40.
Rapunzel’s Prince is just as vain and gorgeous as his Prince brother, and is always chasing the next thrilling endeavor, age 30 to 40.
The Giant is a voiceover.
The Giant’s Wife is an angry and vengeful monster, seeking restitution for her loss, age 40 to 60.
Audition materials with character descriptions, music, and requirements, may be downloaded at: www.wholebackstage.com. Auditions will be in the WBS Reception Room, 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville, AL 35976. Email: dianeduboise@yahoo.com or call 256-506-5214 with production questions. The show has some content warnings, with a PG-13 rating.
