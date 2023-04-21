HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that a $1.3 million project to improve traffic flow and safety at the intersection of U.S. 431 and Alabama 79 is now underway.
Expect delays due to lane closures, traffic shifts, and temporary detours. The inside southbound lane of U.S. 431 will be closed until about mid-June. At times, southbound Alabama 79 traffic destined for U.S. 431 southbound will be redirected to U.S. 431 northbound and required to make a U-turn near the ALDOT area office. This detour will be implemented when work is being performed in the median crossover at the intersection.
