A Boaz man was injured in a crash Tuesday near Guntersville that resulted in the death of the other driver.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Martin Contreras-Perez, 34, of Cleveland, was fatally injured when the 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving collided with a 1998 Toyota Tacoma driven by Corey Dunn Tyler, 30, of Boaz.
Contreras-Perez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tyler was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The accident occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Alabama 79 near Cox Gap Road, approximately six miles south of Guntersville.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.
