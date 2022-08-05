RAINSVILLE – Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) recently received a $1 million appropriation from state legislatures for the construction of NACC’s new Workforce Development Center. The appropriation was secured by Senator Steve Livingston. Plans for the Workforce Development Center are still being finalized.
Funding for this and other workforce centers throughout the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) come from a state bond issue of which Senator Livingston and Alabama Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter (District 24), were key supporters. Dr. David Campbell, President of NACC, stated: “We can’t say enough good things about Senator Livingston’s support financially of workforce training in our area. He knows that this is the way of the future for his constituents in regard to workforce and is caring for their best interests.” Campbell also added that Senator Livingston and Representative Ledbetter’s support in the legislature is opening up a new day of training through NACC and the 24 college Alabama Community College System.
