10) Expansions for Albertville schools underway, Guntersville to break ground on new high school soon
Albertville City Schools is moving full-steam ahead with its major expansion projects, which includes added two new buildings and renovating the current Coliseum.
During an event last week with the Marshall County Leadership Challenge, District Superintendent and Executive Director Tod Watkins for the first time revealed architectural renderings of what the new additions will like once complete.
The school system is set to embark upon the its largest construction project since the current high school campus in 2010.
The AHS Coliseum will undergo a $5 million renovation to become the new home of The Aggie Band. The complete renovation will allow the band to have the largest dedicated building for a band in the state of Alabama.
The multi-purpose athletic training facility will meet the needs of all athletic programs. Soon to be located next to the Fine Arts Center, the building will house a 30-yard turf field, a classroom for sports medicine program, a rehabilitation lab, nets that will drop to create an indoor practice facility for baseball and softball, and a state-of-the-art weight training facility. The facility will be one-of-a-kind for Northeast Alabama, English said.
The new $13 million career tech center has been designed to help connect more Albertville students to workforce development opportunities and the reality of modern industry needs. This facility will offer partnerships with industry and secondary education institutions for education after hours outside of the typical school day. By expanding existing programs and bringing in new programs like cybersecurity and modern manufacturing, Albertville City Schools hopes to better meet needs of employers in north Alabama and beyond.
Construction to get underway for new Guntersville High School soon
Plans for a new Guntersville High School will soon become a reality. The City School Board this year approved a contract with Thrash Contracting to build the school for about $57.7 million. Based on the current scope of work, the new campus is expected to be complete by mid-April 2025. Ground-breaking on the project is expected to come next month, January 2023.
9) Alabama Firearms Academy opens, signals change for Boaz Retail Center area
Alabama Firearms Academy opened Saturday, Dec. 10. The firearms academy located at 100 Elizabeth St. in Boaz is home to one of the most “exquisite,” state-of-the-art indoor shooting facilities in the region.
Owners Devin Campbell and Jared Meeks broke ground on the facility in June.
Alabama Firearms Academy, to be located inside the Boaz Retail Center, represents one of many changes coming to the former outlet center area.
The Boaz Retail Center will soon look much different after the city council recently approved a $4.2 million bid for renovations.
The bid, awarded to Bennett Building, was the lone bid received by the city after advertisement. The company proposed a base bid of $4 million with a bid envelope adjustment of $266,894.00, per city records.
Planned renovations will be specifically for buildings within the Boaz Retail Center, also commonly referred to as the former outlet center area.
The buildings currently home to Frank’s Thunder Alley bowling alley and Italian restaurant Tre Regazzi’s will be renovated to have a “whole new exterior,” said Kerry Walls, who works in Boaz’s Economic Development office.
“We’re planning to rip all the exterior siding and roof off the bowling alley building,” Walls told The Reporter in a recent interview. “It’s going to have a new brick facade around the exterior. It’s going to have a new standing seam metal roof. New railings. Columns wrapped with rock. New signage. It’s going to look a lot similar to the shooting range building, except brick coloring which will look similar to recreation center.”
Renovations to the building home to Tre Regazzi’s would also look similar to the Alabama Firearms Academy building next door, he said.
8) Snead State unveils plans for new career tech center
BOAZ, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday, May 6, joined Snead State Community College President Joe Whitmore in announcing the school’s plans for a new career and technical training center. Senate Majority Leader and Marshall County native Clay Scofield, Alabama Community College Chancellor Jimmy Baker and Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley were also on hand to commemorate the occasion.
“It’s great to be with friends here in Boaz, but it’s also great to be here to announce the construction of the Snead State Community College Workforce Training Center,” Ivey said to a full house inside Fielder Auditorium. “... It’s imperative that we continue to develop our workforce to meet the needs of the companies that call Alabama home.”
As part of her “Strong Start, Strong Finish” initiative, Ivey allocated $4,000,000 toward the project “to ensure that all Alabamians have the opportunity to attain skills and credentials necessary for in-demand jobs.”
Whitmore said the 45,000-square-foot facility will help facilitate the area’s business and industry’s training needs, which, based on survey data and meetings with local industries, includes programs such as welding technology, industrial systems technology, machine tool technology, and HVAC/refrigeration. In the future, if different disciplines become more in-demand, he said the building will easily be able to adapt.
“Next year, we will be celebrating 125 years as an institution, the oldest community college in the state of Alabama,” Whitmore said. “And in the last 125 years — and this may be a bold statement — but I don’t think there’s ever been an announcement that had the impact on the community, on the region and on the students that the announcement we’re making today will make.”
Both Whitmore and Ivey credited Sen. Scofield with “championing” this project over the years and helping bring it to fruition.
“I truly believe that this is a game changer, not just for Marshall County, but for all of our area,” Scofield said. “I promise you this, me and my office are going to do everything that we can to make sure that you have the tools to keep Alabama going and to make it even better and continue to pump out our workforce that’s going to be changing over time.”
Scofield thanked Wigley and the Marshall County School Board for offering space at the Marshall Technical School as a central location for the new building.
“We have wanted this day for many years because we are passionate about our students making the full circle and having a direct connection to the workforce,” Wigley said. “[We] could not be more excited about this project.”
Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood has been chosen to be the architect on the project.
7) Crossville queen gives up homecoming crown in viral act of kindness
Lilliana Pahuamba Roque loves to draw, and Monday, Sept. 26, she gave Juleydi Franco-Ramos a picture she drew as a keepsake of the beautiful moment the Crossville High School seniors shared that will never be forgotten.
Franco-Ramos, Roque and Betzaida Garcia Gomez represented the senior class in the 2022 CHS homecoming court. At halftime of the Friday, Sept. 23, game against Southeastern, the school announced Franco-Ramos as the homecoming queen during an on-field ceremony to recognize the entire court.
But after being crowned by 2021 queen Marlene Lopez, Franco-Ramos walked over to first alternate Roque, who battles cerebral palsy, and gave her the crown, gently placing it on Roque’s head as tears and applause flowed from a crowd astonished by Franco-Ramos’ selfless act of love and kindness.
Roque, who spends most of her time in a wheelchair, said she had no idea Franco-Ramos would decline the crown and give it to her.
“We had previously spoken about something like that, but that was way before we had chosen the three girls,” Franco-Ramos said. “Me and my friends and I were discussing if one of us were to get the crown, we would give it away, we would give it to Lilli.
“But after I made the court, I didn’t think I would actually have to do that … I was pretty sure Lilli would get it on her own. But I’m glad to have been a part of it.”
A group of Franco-Ramos’ friends met with CHS Principal Jon Peppers and told him of their homecoming plans to honor Roque. Franco-Ramos was unable to attend the meeting.
“That night, I looked at Juleydi and said, ‘Do you want to do it,’ and she kind of shook her head and said, ‘Yeah,’” Peppers said.
During the ceremony, Franco-Ramos said “it all happened so fast.”
“He [Peppers] already knew, and it was more of like a nod and then I knew what I had to do,” Franco-Ramos said. “That’s whenever I stepped toward Lilli and handed her my crown.
“I looked straight at her uncle and her, and I said she’s the one who deserves the crown.”
Roque was surprised to receive the crown. “I was excited and thrilled,” she said.
Late Friday night, Peppers shared a Facebook post about Crossville’s special homecoming, and by midday Saturday it had gone viral on social media, helped by Rick Karle of WVTM13 TV in Birmingham.
Monday morning, Peppers and the girls did a Facebook live interview with WBRC FOX6 News anchor Janice Rogers on her show, “Good Day Alabama.”
Franco-Ramos said, “I didn’t think it would escalate this much.”
Roque concurred with her friend about the attention their wonderful story has received.
“It’s cool, but I didn’t know either that it would be that much viewed or seen,” she said.
Peppers said Roque “always has a smile on her face.” He also wasn’t surprised by Franco-Ramos’ selfless act.
“This is typical of Juleydi,” he said. “She’s the most professional student I think I’ve ever been around in my 28 years of education. You can’t say that for every student. She’s so organized. That’s why I think her future is going to be so bright.”
Peppers believes it’s the first time a homecoming queen selected by the student body at CHS has given her crown to another member of the court.
“It would be hard to find it somewhere, because it would take a very unselfish teenage girl that is getting a very famous homecoming queen title that almost every teenage girl wants or dreams of having, and Juleydi had it but she was moved to give it to Lilli,” Peppers said. “To me, they’re both homecoming queens.
“Our Hispanic population is large, and a lot of times we get negative people talking about our school. We have great things happening here. That’s just evident right there, what Juleydi did. We have great kids.
“We’re tired of hearing that negative thing about Crossville, because all the other schools around us try to emulate and look like us because we do great things with our academics. This just kind of brings our school up a little bit higher and shows people that Crossville School is great.
“I’ll never be able to thank these girls for what they’ve done, because it just kind of shows the rest of the world, the rest of the state, how good Crossville is.”
6) Aggie, Pirate bands chosen to perform in Rose Parade, D-Day celebration
While Albertville High School’s Aggie Band will once again be traveling to Pasadena, California, to perform in the Rose Parade, Boaz High School’s Marching Pirate Band has been selected to perform in the 80th Anniversary D-Day Memorial Parade and Allied Musical Salute to the Veterans held in Normandy, France, in 2024.
This past year, the Aggies were formally invited to perform in the 135th Tournament of Roses Parade, commonly known as the Rose Parade, on Jan. 1, 2024.
The invitation marks the third all-time for the Aggie Band. Albertville first performed in the world-renowned parade in 2011 and again in 2018. The Aggie Band has also performed in several other nationally-recognized parades, including four times in the famed Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
It also marks the first major parade invite for the Aggies since Taylor Cash took over as head band director in May 2020.
The Tournament of Roses Parade is an annual parade that is followed by the Rose Bowl Game, held mostly along Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, California, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, on New Year’s Day. The parade route covers 5.5 miles.
The Pirate Band, led by director Alex Stephenson, will travel overseas in June 2024 to perform in the 80th anniversary ceremonies of D-Day in Normandy, France.
D-Day was June 6, 1944, when landing operations and associated airborne operations on the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II. Allied forces crossed the English Channel and landed on the beaches of Normandy in a massive offensive to liberate Western Europe from the occupation of Nazi Germany. With 176,000 troops arriving by landing craft and ships, as well as nearly 14,000 aircraft, the Allied forces were able to secure Northern France within three months despite a vicious effort by Nazi forces. Thousands of American and Allied lives were lost but not in vain as this invasion of German-occupied France led to victory and restored liberty.
The objective of the D-Day Memorial Parade and Allied Musical Salute to the Veterans is to honor WWII veterans for their service and sacrifice, and the preservation of freedom and liberty around the world.
Boaz is currently the only high school band to be selected to represent Alabama, but not the only band overall. Just down the road, Jacksonville State University’s Marching Southerners have been invited to perform in the ceremonies as well.
The Boaz band has been invited to perform special music during the two official public wreath laying ceremonies at the Normandy American Cemetery and the Brittany American Cemetery. The band will also perform a special concert in Sainte-Mere-Eglise for the International Salute to Liberation and march in the D-Day memorial parade. After the parade, the band will be transported to Paris for sightseeing and other performance opportunities.
5) Round-up of Sand Mountain’s top criminal cases, disaster stories
This past year has been one filled with several criminal cases and natural disasters. The Reporter reviews its top stories of the year:
• Jan. 11, 2022
An Albertville man remains behind bars on $3.5 million in bond after being extradited from Mexico to face murder and attempted murder charges in Marshall County.
According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, Edgar Almanza-Zarazua was booked into the Marshall County Jail on murder and attempted murder charges.
He was charged with the shooting death of Gloria Palomec, 24, in October 2016, on Casey Lane in Boaz Sims said. Palomec was his girlfriend, according to Sheriff’s officials.
He was indicted on a murder charge four years ago in the shooting death of a Boaz woman. He was also indicted on a charge of attempted murder in connection with a separate shooting that injured another person in Boaz in June 2016.
Before officials could arrest Almanza-Zarazua in 2016, he fled the country.
Sims said Almanza-Zarazua was recently accused of killing someone in Mexico too and ended up in a Mexican jail.
• Feb. 22, 2022
A 16-year-old DAR High School student faces charges of making a terroristic threat to his school.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the unnamed student was overheard by two other students making threats of a shooting at the school. The threat indicated the shooting would happen on the Grant campus on Feb. 23.
Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators, along with Marshall County School System officials were made aware of the threat during the night Feb. 22.
Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said news of the threat began circulating around social media Tuesday night, prompting more than half of the student body to stay home Wednesday.
“We had deputies on site early Wednesday, searching buildings, buses and the grounds, all starting at around 4 a.m.,” Guthrie said.
No bomb was discovered.
• Feb. 24, 2022
An 18-year-old man faces charges of making a terroristic threat to Douglas High School on Friday.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, a threat originated overnight Thursday in a text message exchange that concerned a student. The student alerted the school’s principal of the text messages and the principal in turn reported the threat to the Sheriff’s Office.
Guthrie said all school resource officers within the Marshall County School System were pulled from other schools and sent to Douglas along with deputies working the day shift and investigators. Officers from Douglas Police Department also assisted in the investigation.
The school was put on lockdown for a few hours while the investigation was underway.
The unidentified suspect was arrested at a home on Miller Drive in Boaz. It is unknown if the suspect is a former or current student of the school or what connection he might have to the school.
• April 1, 2022
An Albertville man is behind bars facing arson charges in relation to a fire April 1.
According to Brent Ennis, Albertville Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Chief, Andres Juan, 36, of Albertville, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. He was housed in the Marshall County Jail under a $60,000 bond.
Juan is accused of setting a detached garage on fire at 207 Burns St. Two nearby structures were also damaged in the blaze.
Firefighters battled this blaze along with a second fire reported at 205 Sand Mountain Drive at nearly the same time.
One person inside the home was able to escape unharmed. The blazed appeared to have started in the laundry room and dining area.
• April 5, 2022
A storage building at Cornutt Farms burned to the ground, delaying the owners’ plans to plant crops this year.
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said his department was dispatched to the fire at 5:47 a.m. April 5. The farm is located at 616 Whitesville Road, Boaz, but outside the city limits, Beck said.
Boaz firemen summoned mutual aid from Sardis City, Albertville and Douglas. Douglas Police canceled Albertville’s response, Beck said. Nixon Chapel Volunteer Fire Department personnel also arrived on scene to assist.
Cornutt Farms is a fifth-generation family farm. At Cornutt Farms, the family raises corn, soybeans, wheat, cattle, and hay. In 2018, they started an ag tourism business, which includes a sunflower patch and pumpkin field. Along with the pumpkin field are other activities, including slides, cow milking simulators, train rides and much more.
• May 5, 2022
Albertville police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred May 5 when Larry Chadwick was reportedly shot and killed by officers during a domestic violence call.
Albertville Police responded to a home on Terri Circle in response to a domestic violence call at about 3 p.m. May 5.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Chadwick who retreated into the residence.
Officers attempted to negotiate Chadwick’s exit from the home. Chadwick eventually did exit the home while holding a handgun.
“After multiple pleas for him to drop the handgun, Mr. Chadwick refused to do so,” said Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee. “After multiple pleas for him to drop the weapon, Mr. Chadwick refused to do so. Actions taken by Mr. Chadwick led to officers’ use of deadly force, which resulted in Mr. Chadwick’s death.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Bureau of Investigation responded to begin a special investigation, Cartee said. It is a matter of policy to have SBI investigate officer-involved shootings, Sims said.
• May 6, 2022
A blaze at Kabco Builders suspended operations for about three weeks in early May.
Workers leaving Kabco Builders in Boaz May 6 evening spotted smoke and called for help immediately. Boaz, Albertville, and Guntersville fire departments responded with Sardis City, Alder Springs, Douglas, Pleasant Grove and Beulah fire departments. The Boaz Police Department, Marshall Medical Centers ambulances and the state Fire Marshal’s Office also responded.
High winds threatened to spread the blaze, but luckily firefighters were able to contain the blaze.
Boaz Fire Chief Jeff Beck said no foul play is suspected in the blaze. However, the cause remains undetermined as investigators continue to probe the damaged area. Beck said the fire started in the flooring or tile area.
No injuries were reported. Most laborers had left for the weekend before the blaze broke out. Administrative staff remained in the main offices at the front of the building up until the fire was spotted. The plant employs 217 workers, Bennett said.
• June 22, 2022
A Gadsden man died in what witnesses are characterizing as a “road rage” incident in Gadsden.
Brad Doleys was shot in his truck at the intersection of Hood Avenue and East Meighan Boulevard on June 22.
Joseph Edward Burnett, 27, of Guntersville, was charged with capital murder. He is accused of intentionally causing a death by firing a gun into a vehicle. He is currently being held in the Etowah County Detention Center with no bond.
According to a release from the Gadsden Police Department, an altercation occurred between two individuals.
Police have released no further details about the incident. People in the area when the shooting occurred said it appeared there was a rear-end collision, with Doleys’ truck hitting another vehicle from behind.
One witness said she heard gunfire and ducked, then saw a long-haired man with something in one hand getting back into his vehicle. He tried to pull away from the truck but couldn’t; it appeared he waited then for police to arrive.
• Aug. 23, 2022
Marshall County Judge Tim Riley heard Rule 32 arguments by defense attorneys representing Convicted murderer Jessie Livell Phillips. He has asked for a new trial due to ineffectual counsel.
Phillips was convicted of shooting his wife, Erica Droze Phillips on Feb. 27, 2009, following a day of arguments over a vehicle purchase.
Phillips was charged with capital murder under the Brody Bill instead of murder.
The Brody Bill was signed into law in 2006 making it a crime to kill or harm an unborn baby. Roger and Pam Parker lobbied for the law, which is named for their daughter, Brandy’s unborn son. Brandy was eight months pregnant when she was murdered in 2005 in Albertville.
Killing two or more people in one act is considered capital murder in Alabama. Phillips’ case was the first time Brody’s Law was applied to a crime in Marshall County.
“There was not precedence for any type of case like this one,” Riley said. “Thinking as an appellate judge, any changes to this case could affect cases like it across the country. This was the first case of its kind in the nation as far as I know.”
The request remains under consideration by Riley.
• Sept. 7, 2022
Four people charged with receiving stolen property at an Albertville pawn shop were indicted by a recent grand jury.
Shop employees John Eller, Zachary Shake, Dylan Green and Santo Andres were charged following an Aug. 4 raid on Joe’s Pawn Shop by Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators, the U.S. Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
On Sept. 7, the four men were indicted by a Marshall County grand jury.
Pawn Shop owner Joe Cephus Campbell III was also indicted by the grand jury.
Pawn shop owner Wandarine “Wanda” Campbell has not yet had an initial appearance and no court date is set at this time.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the raid followed a four-month investigation. During an Aug. 8 news conference, Sims said loss prevention officials from several large area stores, including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and Home Depot, were involved in the investigation. He said many of the items seized in the raid were in their original boxes.
Officials said they found almost $42,000 worth of stolen items in the store along with 263 guns and $88,000 in cash.
Joe Campbell did not have a federal license to sell guns, according to ATF officials. He also pleaded guilty to a previous federal charge of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license.
• Nov. 1, 2022
An Albertville man faces murder charges in connection to the death of a missing man.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said Christopher Stracener, 50, of Albertville, was served with a warrant for murder related to the death of James Tracy Denson on Oct. 24.
He is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Denson was reported missing on Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that led investigators to a area near the town of Susan Moore in Blount County, finding human remains later confirmed to be Denson’s.
• Dec. 13, 2022
The death sentence for Havoc, a pit bull terrier mix that attacked a woman in Guntersville in September 2021, was delayed again after his owner applied for a rehearing.
Havoc has remained in the city’s custody while the case made its way from municipal court up to the State Supreme Court, where it was decided he would be euthanized Dec. 13. But, just days before the execution, the court accepted Jackson’s last-minute application for a rehearing.
“The court accepted Valina’s application for rehearing, so they will now have to make a decision on that before the appeal is finalized,” Guntersville City Attorney Kelsey Yoste told The Reporter. “... The court had closed the appeal and are now having to open it back up.”
Yoste said she hopes for a quick decision from the court despite any delays caused by the holidays.
4) City Harbor development opens in Guntersville
Guntersville’s City Harbor officially opened in May after being in development for roughly half a decade.
The property had been in development by Patrick Lawler, a Guntersville alumnus, for around five years. His goal was to create a space that would enhance the economy.
Lawler moved back to his hometown after spending 38 years in Texas. His reasoning was was because of all the opportunities he saw in the area, especially for enhancing the economy.
“When I first started coming back for recreational purposes about eight years ago, I just could not believe what opportunities were not being taken advantage of in this market,” Lawler said. “Economically it’s going to be an absolutely unbelievable deal for the city and for the county.”
The City Harbor offers “a family experience in an unbeatable location” by combining entertainment, restaurants, shopping and short-term accommodations into one place, the venue’s website states.
Within the development are City Harbor Suites, Levi’s on the Lake, HOME Re.DECOR, The Wake Eatery, Another Broken Egg Café, The Brewers Cooperative, The Cigar Room, Big Mike’s Steakhouse, and La Esquina Cocina.
3) Albertville cuts ribbon on movie theater; welcomes new restaurants, hotel
The wait is over. Movie times are scheduled. Tickets are on sale. Popcorn is popped and the Lucas Cinemas is open for business in Albertville.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Dec. 8 at the cinema located on U.S. 431 across the street from Hospice Thrift Shoppe.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said owner Jim Lucas.
“This is one of the best theaters you will ever watch a movie in.”
With a long list of amenities including electric heated and reclining seats, laser projection systems, Dolby sound, and an extensive snack bar with beer on tap from Main Channel Brewery. The main entrance of the cinema includes a game room. The theater has 10 auditoriums and will be able to seat roughly 900 people. The largest theater will have a 60-foot screen and seat about 190 people.
The movie theater’s opening capped off a pretty big year for the city Albertville’s economic development.
Previously in 2022, well-known restaurants Buffalo Wild Wings and Beef O’Brady’s opened, and a new Fairfield Inn & Suites opened as well.
Another hotel, Hampton Inn, which broke ground in April 2021, was nearing completion at the end of 2022.
Another restaurant, fast-food chain Whataburger, broke ground in early 2022 and was working to be completed by the first of the new year.
Rural King, who announced plans to locate a store in Albertville in March 2021, is a farming and home supply company based out of Mattoon, Illinois. While the building is completed, the store will not open early 2023 thanks to supply chain issues.
2) Spencer convicted, sentenced to death for murder of 3 Guntersville residents
One of the most horrific crimes ever reported in Guntersville played out in a courtroom in October, ending with Jimmy O’Neal Spencer receiving a death sentence.
Spencer, a convict out on early parole, was accused of killing Marie Martin, her 7-year-old great-grandson, and neighbor Martha Reliford in July 2018. He was initially released to a halfway house in Birmingham but after a few weeks made his way to Guntersville with friends. While living in Guntersville, Spencer at various times held jobs, had a girlfriend, had a vehicle and seemed to have turned his life around.
At the time of the murders, however, Spencer was again homeless and unemployed.
Following a two-week emotionally charged trial, Spencer was convicted of seven counts of capital murder.
The trial included testimony from Martin’s granddaughter who found her body; Guntersville Police officers; a maintenance worker for a variety of local businesses who installed and maintained security cameras in the area; and Valerie Green, a forensic pathologist who conducted autopsies on the trio among others.
Possibly the most damning and gruesome testimony came from Spencer himself in the form of an audio recording of an interview between Spencer and investigators. In it, Spencer admitted he killed Reliford by striking her numerous times with the flat side of a hatchet during a robbery. He netted $600 before killing her and leaving her body on a bedroom floor.
Spencer said he used Reliford’s money to pay for a week at a local motel, and buy beer, cigarettes and crystal meth.
When the money ran out, he admitted he took a handful of mail from Reliford’s mailbox across the street to Martin’s home under the ruse it was misdelivered, and Reliford asked him to return it.
Instead, he sprayed Martin in the eyes with a body spray when she opened the door and forced his way into her home. He admitted to tying Martin and Lee’s hands behind their backs before killing Martin by strangling her and cutting her throat. He later killed Lee by hitting him in the head with a hammer repeatedly. He left both bodies in separate bedrooms before stealing $13, her cellphone, handbag, bank card and car.
Less than three days later, he was arrested and charged with murder.
At times, the testimony and evidence forced family members to flee the courtroom when emotions overtook them. At other times, family members were reduced to tears.
Spencer sat at the defense table showing little emotion. He did wipe his eyes when he heard testimony about how Lee’s body was discovered. He also refused to look at photos submitted into evidence of Lee’s autopsy, outlining the injuries, bruising, cuts and broken bones he suffered.
Expert witnesses testified during the penalty phase of the trial Friday that Spencer had a very low IQ, couldn’t read or write, has a long-term drug problem and was both homeless and unemployed at the time of the murders.
During the sentencing hearing Spencer, clad in orange jail clothing and shackled, told nearly two dozen friends and relatives of Martha Reliford, Marie Kitchens and Colton Lee he regretted what happened.
“I regret what happened to your family members,” Spencer said. “I would go back and change things, but I can’t go back. I am sorry about what happened. There is no way I can change it. If I could, I would, but I can’t.”
Judge Tim Riley said while Spencer couldn’t die seven different times, he would die under count three of the initial indictment for the murder to two or more persons during the commission of the same crime.
“Under the law there is only so much I can do,” Riley said.
“It is the opinion of this court that you be sentenced to death. You deserve death.
“I’ve often wondered why we have a death penalty and if it is truly needed. If there ever was a question for the death penalty to exist, you are it.”
1) Marshall County Commission approves countywide 1% sales tax increase
Action taken by the Marshall County Commission on Wednesday, Dec. 14, was deemed “historic” by Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley.
Commissioners voted 3-1 to approve a 1-cent sales tax increase countywide to directly increase funding for all of the county’s schools.
“I think it’s a historic day for our children of Marshall County Schools,” Wigley told The Reporter after the meeting adjourned. “I appreciate them doing what’s right for our children. This should have been done a long time ago.”
Wigley has pushed for the tax increase since early October due to her district’s dire need of better financial support. She said the funding inequity of the county school system has been a topic of discussion for decades. However, the proposition was initially met with surprise, many questions and even disdain from county officials and members of the community.
During the commission’s Oct. 12 meeting, Wigley’s request was voted down and pushed down the road. And then on Oct. 29 the request was tabled again, but this time to Dec. 14.
In recent months, Wigley and others from the county school district, the Marshall County Commission and the county’s municipal leaders, including Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea, Arab Mayor Bob Joslin, Boaz Mayor David Dyar and Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar, have conversed and worked together diligently to figure out if a tax increase was the best path to take.
Dollar said she believed the “collaborative approach” taken on this matter was, “and will continue to be” beneficial to the county’s future, and she said there was a commitment to continue “working together for the greater good of our county.”
Dollar said she and the other mayors were sympathetic to the challenges of Marshall County Schools Board of Education faces and would continue supporting the district to help identify potential funding mechanisms to meet the school system’s needs.
But while there was much productive dialogue, Dollar said alternative ideas and plans could not be agreed upon.
Wigley’s original proposal called for all school systems within the county to receive a share of the revenue based on average daily attendance. This would equate to Marshall County Schools receiving roughly one-third of the revenue, Albertville City Schools getting roughly one-third, and the remaining districts (Arab, Boaz and Guntersville) sharing the remainder.
Based on current tax revenue projections, the 1-cent increase could bring in an additional $15 million annually.
Following Dollar’s comments, Wigley addressed the commission, saying she was appreciative of how all elected officials were willing to unite and work together on this issue.
“While we have had very candid and productive conversations, it appears a consensus cannot be reached, and the original avenue sought by the Marshall County Schools Board of Education remains the most secure legal approach provided by our legislature,” Wigley said.
With the passage of the tax increase, Wigley said it secures a bond issue for needed classrooms and school construction districtwide, and the relocation of seven classrooms and the district’s central office as result of a partnership with Snead State Community College and the Marshall Technical School. She said the district would use state grant funding and other revenue sources, other than the tax increase revenue, to support the central office relocation.
After the work session ended, the commission’s first item of new business during its official meeting was discussion of approving the proposed 1-cent sales tax increase.
District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson motioned to approve the increase; District 3 Commissioner Lee Sims seconded the motion.
The measure passed 3-1, District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate dissenting.
The 1-cent sales tax increase will go into effect March 1, 2023. In the unincorporated county area, shoppers will pay 6 cents on the dollar for total taxes. In Albertville, Arab, Boaz and Guntersville, residents will pay 10 cents.
