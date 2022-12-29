Commission approves tax increase

Marshall County Commissioners voted 3-1 to approve a 1-cent sales tax increase countywide on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to directly increase funding for all of the county’s schools.

 Taylor D. Beck | The Reporter

10) Expansions for Albertville schools underway, Guntersville to break ground on new high school soon

Albertville City Schools is moving full-steam ahead with its major expansion projects, which includes added two new buildings and renovating the current Coliseum.

