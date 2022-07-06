GUNTERSVILLE — Spectrum recently announced a $3 million proposal to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to more than 400 homes and small businesses in Marshall County. The proposal is part of an application through Alabama’s Broadband Accessibility Fund Grant program to expand broadband infrastructure to areas that currently lack access to high-speed connections.
If awarded the grant, Spectrum has committed to invest more than $800,000 to extend its broadband network in the area. The proposed partnership would include a $2.3 million commitment from the State toward the buildout, bringing total project investment to more than $3 million. Overall, Spectrum has applied for $21 million in Alabama’s Broadband Accessibility Fund Grant program, which would help connect more than 7,600 homes and small businesses across Alabama. Final grant awards are expected to be announced by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs at the end of July.
“Public-private partnerships are a vital strategy for connecting unserved communities,” said Taylor Vice, Spectrum’s Director of Government Affairs. “Through Alabama’s Broadband Accessibility Fund Grant program, Spectrum would join with the state to bring gigabit broadband and more to thousands of families and small businesses.”
Spectrum Internet offers plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps for both residential customers and small business clients, with starting speeds of 300 Mbps and no modem fees, data caps or contracts. Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum would offer its full suite of services, including Spectrum TV, Spectrum Mobile and Spectrum Voice, if awarded grants to help bring service to these locations in Marshall County.
The proposal would further expand Spectrum’s rural construction initiative, the centerpiece of which is the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states, including Alabama, in the coming years.
Ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the Best Internet Service Provider for Rural Areas in its 2021-22 ratings, Spectrum Internet also exceeded advertised download and upload speeds for all tiers measured — even during peak weeknight usage between 7 and 11 p.m. — according to the FCC’s most recent “Measuring Broadband America Fixed Broadband Report” issued in December 2021.
