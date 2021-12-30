Gejuane Brown, a volunteer at Recovery Organization of Support Specialists, donated $1,000 to the organization in memory of her daughter Shelina Simpson and Reid Galloway, who she said had lost their lives “too young.” The money will go towards helping the organization with funding operations including birthday parties, baby showers and buying gifts for children that have family members struggling with addiction.
“I just want to support this organization because it will touch lives. It has already touched thousands, and it will continue to, I believe in it,” Brown said. “We are blessed to bless others, and that’s what we’re here for. We as individuals, every day, we can help someone, ROSS is a place that is safe, warm, and filled with people that will love and care for anyone in need of recovery or anyone in the community.”
Coordinator of ROSS Marshall County Michael Baker said, “this [ROSS] is considered a community center for the people in recovery, but it also says community, so it means the whole community.”
ROSS’s goal is to advocate, collaborate and empower anyone who is seeking recovery.
Baker said ROSS Marshall County isn’t just for people struggling with addiction but has something to offer for “anyone that needs it. He said he that ROSS will “plant a seed” in the people that walk in.
“That seed is what we call hope, and there’s hope in recovery, there’s hope in life,” Baker said.
ROSS recently hosted a trunk-or-treat Halloween party that served 875 people as well as Girl Scout meetings, house warming parties and a baby shower.
Certified recovery support specialist Cassey Lasseter said, “the events are not just for the person in recovery, the event is for their mom, or their dad, or that child, or something like that. We want them to partake in that.”
ROSS has two other organizations in Birmingham and in Montgomery. ROSS started in 2018 and the Marshall County location opened up in February of 2020.
(0) comments
