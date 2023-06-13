The Black Jacket Symphony returns to Sand Mountain Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 11, to perform Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” featuring Marc Martel, the voice behind the worldwide hit movie “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
The show begins with a full set of Queen’s greatest hits. Mark Martel is a world-renowned singer known for his uncanny vocal likeness to Freddie Mercury.
Discovered on YouTube by Queen guitar player Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, Martel’s Queen performance videos have been viewed tens of millions of times. His voice is prominently featured in the world-wide smash biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Tickets went on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $35-75. Tickets may be purchased at www.SandMountainAmphitheater.com.
