Storms ravaged Marshall and DeKalb counties Monday afternoon causing numerous power outages and damage.
In Albertville, Assistant Police Chief John Amos said numerous trees and limbs were reported down, particularly along Rose Road and Baltimore Avenue. Trees were also reported down on Eunice Street, Kuykendall and Hustleville roads in Albertville, and Red Barn Road in Guntersville.
At least two homes were struck by lightning, he said.
Power was out across town but was soon restored by MUB workers.
Police in Boaz stated a few trees were downed in the city due to the storms but no power outages were reported.
Boaz Fire and Rescue reported they did not receive any calls for assistance.
Marshall County EMA Director Blake Farmer said he had not received any reports of structural damage within the county. However, if any homeowner discovers structural damage caused by Monday’s storms, please report the damage to the EMA.
Farmer said winds at the EMA offices reached a high of 39 miles an hour, but were significantly higher in other parts of the county.
DeKalb County EMA officials reported the most damage, including a roof torn off a home in rural Albertville.
While a tornado warning was issued for DeKalb County, no tornadoes were reported, according to James Spann.
“Hundreds of trees were blown down across Alabama today due to straight line thunderstorm winds, but no tornadoes were involved,” he said.
No injuries were reported as of The Reporter’s press deadlines Tuesday.
For more, see photos of storm damage submitted by readers on page B7.
