MONTGOMERY— Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $3.8 million to support organizations that assist victims of crime across Alabama.
The grants will enable the nonprofit agencies to provide a variety of services to those who have been victims of sexual assault, elder abuse, sex trafficking, domestic violence and other crime.
“Those who have unfortunately been victimized need professional help as they escape abusive situations and begin navigating the criminal justice system,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to support these organizations as they work to help victims find the assistance they need on their road to recovery.”
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to Alabama by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“ADECA stands with Gov. Ivey as she continues to support the work of these organizations that help victims of crime every day in Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “Through ADECA’s partnerships with these organizations, victims will have the help they need to begin rebuilding their lives.”
Gov. Ivey awarded the following grants:
Office of Prosecution Services (statewide): $2.5 million to provide victim service officers who assist victims as their cases progress through the criminal justice system. Funds will also be used to continue utilizing Certified Facility Dog Handlers who are specially trained to assist victims of crime who may be frightened or nervous about testifying. Certified Facility Dogs assist victims of crime by reducing anxiety.
Victims of Crime and Leniency (statewide): $177,609 to provide advocacy, justice system assistance, referrals, and assistance with filing compensation claims to victims and families of victims of robbery and homicide.
The WellHouse (statewide): $600,787 to provide shelter/housing services and assistance with filing compensation claims to victims of sex trafficking.
One Place Family Justice Center (Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties): $22,500 to provide services such as advocacy, justice system assistance, referrals and assistance with compensation claims to victims of elder abuse and human trafficking.
Penelope House Inc. (Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties): $282,248 to provide justice system assistance, referrals and assistance with compensation claims to victims of domestic or family violence.
Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. (Mobile County): $138,380 to provide advocacy, shelter/housing services, justice system assistance, referrals and assistance with compensation claims to victims of elder abuse, identity theft, financial crimes, homicide and violent crime.
Birmingham AIDS Outreach Inc. (Blount, Cullman, Jefferson, Madison, St. Clair, Shelby, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties): $145,000 to provide referrals, emotional or safety services and assistance with compensation claims.
ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.
