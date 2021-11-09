One of Geraldine’s town council members has officially tendered his resignation.
Councilman Scott Tarrant announced during a council meeting Monday night his intentions to resign from his position, effective immediately. Tarant said he plans to move out of town and will no longer be able to fulfil his duties on the council.
Mayor Chuck Ables said the council will appoint someone to fill his spot and serve out the remainder of his term. Tarrant was elected to the council in 2020.
In other business, the council:
Approved the minutes from the Nov. 2 work session.
Approved the minutes from the Oct. 11 council meeting.
Approved giving cash prizes for floats at the upcoming Christmas Parade; first place $200, second place $150, third place $100.
Approved paying yearly TARCOG dues totaling $364.
Discussed an offer to purchase property for sale adjoining the city park.
Paid bills for the month totaling $161,081.50. Able said that includes $118,600 payment on the new lights for the high school baseball and softball fields, and $14,062.52 for a Kubota Utility Vehicle for the park department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.