The Marshall County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC) will be holding a general meeting August 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency Office located at 3550 Creek Path Road in Guntersville.
The LEPC develops emergency response plans, review the plans at least annually, and provide information about hazardous materials and mitigation activities in the community to the community at large.
The emergency planning committee membership (the stakeholders) include at a minimum:
• Elected State and Local officials
• Fire Departments, Police Departments and Emergency Management
• Transportation, Public Health, and Hospital representatives
• Local Environmental, Business, and Facility representatives
• Representatives from the community, and the media
