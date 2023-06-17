The Boaz City Council has plans to partner with Snead State Community College and their sports programs.
During a council meeting Monday night, council members approved leasing the city’s Neighborhood Center to the college contingent upon agreeing to utility payments.
“I want to try to move this city forward,” said Mayor David Dyar.
“This is one way we can do that.”
The three-year contract would allow Snead to lease the C.K. Gant Recreation Center located at 314 N. King St., for use as an indoor athletic practice facility, weight room, athletic facility, office space and locker room. The lease will allow a daycare operated at the center to remain untouched and will continue operations.
As part of the agreement, Snead State would pay $1,120 in monthly utility for 63% of the facility, according to the lease agreement.
City Attorney Christie Knowles said she would work with Snead and Dyar to come to an agreement on how utility payments would be figured if costs increased or decreased significantly in the future.
In other business during the meeting, council members also:
• Learned the Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 26, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Boaz Senior Center located at 112 S Church Street. The purpose of the public hearing will be to hear a request from Brett Keller to rezone property located at 465 Gold Kist Street from R-1 (Low Density Detached Residential District) to R-3 (High Density Single-Family Residential District). Keller seeks to build a duplex on the property.
• A public hearing will be held to discuss an amendment to the Boaz Zoning Ordinance on Monday, June 26, at 6 p.m. in the Boaz Senior Center.
• Approved accounts payable totaling $300,008. All vouchers are posted at City Hall for public viewing.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing J.C. Cheek Contractor to stripe Bethsaida Road at a cost of $27,277.
• Adopted a resolution awarding $2.4 million in paving projects to Whitaker Contracting Corp. Smith said numerous streets within the city will be repaved as part of this project.
• Appointed Darby Pruitt to the Boaz Planning Commission Board with a term expiring Dec. 1, 2028.
• The Boaz Fire Department answered nine fire calls; 109 emergency medical calls; 38 service calls; two good intent calls; three false alarms; and one special incident call during the month of May.
• Street Department workers collected 12 loads of leaves/grass, 95 loads of limbs, 81 loads of junk/rubbish and 64 bags of litter during the month of May.
• Boaz Police made 88 arrests, answered 1,831 calls, and took 128 incident reports during May. The department also issued 134 traffic citations and investigated 37 accidents. Animal control officers answered 56 calls and picked up 47 animals.
• The Senior Center served 1,619 meals, of which 945 were taken to homebound patrons. Officials made 710 passenger trips to shopping and medical appointments.
• The next City Council meeting will be June 26 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center.
