Made on The Mountain Festival kicks off today in downtown Albertville starting at 9 a.m. and ending around 9 p.m.
South Broad Street will be closed from the intersection with Sand Mountain Drive by Weather’s Hardware to the intersection with Sand Mountain Drive by the Albertville Police Department. Main Street will be closed from Sand Mountain Drive by First Baptist Albertville to Emmett Street by City Hall.
The event is free to the community.
There will be a dessert competition, Rib Shootout, local artists, craftsmen, kids’ zone, cornhole and over 100 vendors. Anything from tacos to homemade fudge will be available for purchase.
Live music will be played by local musicians starting at 10 a.m. with the last act going on at 7 p.m.
