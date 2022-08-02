The Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department hopes an evening of music and food will help raise much needed funds for the VFD.
Confederate Railroad will grace the Jeff Cook Performing Arts Stage in Guntersville’s Civitan Park on Aug. 20.
Gates open at 5 p.m. followed by a performance by Jacob Yates at 6 p.m. Confederate Railroad will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.
General admission advance tickets are $25. General admission tickets the day of the event at the gate will be $35.
Tickets are available at Trinkets ‘N Treasures, 425 S. McClesky St., in Boaz, (Between the bowling alley and Grumpy’s restaurant) or by logging onto eventbrite.com/concertonthelake. Additionally, any Alder Springs VFD member also has tickets to sell.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the lakeside show.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled.
Food and drink vendors will be on hand as well as the Jaws of Life vendor and NAFECO, a first responders equipment vendor.
Alder Springs VFD Chief James Edwards said NAFECO will have the Jaws of Life on display. Funds raised through the concert event will be used to purchase extraction tools such as the Jaws of Life and will pay off the remaining cost of the fire house, Edwards said.
“We need this equipment,” Edwards said. “You hope never to have to use it, but it is great to have when you do need it.”
Jacob Yates is a singer and songwriter from Guntersville. He performs regularly at The Barn At Conners Island in Guntersville, as well as at several local restaurants and other venues.
Confederate Railroad burst onto the country music scene in the early 1990s with a unique style and sound.
The group was awarded the Academy of Country Music’s Best New Group Award in 1993. The band plays 100 or so dates each year. Whatever the venue, they are right at home…be it a fair, a club, or a biker show. Danny Shirley, the lead singer and vocalist, and his bandmates, Mark Dufresne on drums, Mo Thaxton on bass and vocals, Rusty Hendrix on lead guitar and Joey Recker on keyboards and vocals put on amazing shows regardless of the venue.
