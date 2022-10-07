ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville City Council members spent less than 15 minutes working their way through a brief agenda Monday night. 

During the meeting held at city hall, the council approved alcohol licenses for Rosa’s Event Centers, located at 920 and 916 Baltimore Ave. The properties are owned by Mario Rosales and Juan Rosales, also owners of El Rinconcito LLC. 

