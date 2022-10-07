ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville City Council members spent less than 15 minutes working their way through a brief agenda Monday night.
During the meeting held at city hall, the council approved alcohol licenses for Rosa’s Event Centers, located at 920 and 916 Baltimore Ave. The properties are owned by Mario Rosales and Juan Rosales, also owners of El Rinconcito LLC.
In an application submitted to the city, the men pledge to remodel and modify both buildings to specifications required by city building inspectors.
No timelines for completion or opening the facilities were given by owners on the application.
No one attended the meeting to speak for or against the applications.
In other business, Councilmen also:
• approved a rezoning request filed by Larry Fortenerry to rezone three lots off Wonder Lane from property from R-4 to R-6 to allow construction of patio garden homes.
No one attended the meeting to speak for or against the request.
• approved annexing property located at 1210 No. Carlisle St. into the city limits. The property is owned by Jose Montejo. No one attended the meeting to speak for or against the request.
• approved a resolution approving certain matters preliminary to the issuance of General Obligation Warrants, Series 2022-D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.