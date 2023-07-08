According to published reports, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said an Albertville man has not been found following a boating incident that occurred Friday night on Lake Guntersville.
A search is underway for 65-year-old Jeffrey S. Abston. ALEA officials said he exited a pontoon boat to help retrieve a dog in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson County but never resurfaced.
Abston was last seen at 8 o’clock on Friday, July 7.
An ALEA spokesperson said they are currently working with multiple local agencies in the search and recovery effort.
