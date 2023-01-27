Desserts will be sold to the winning bidders in a silent auction to benefit the Ken Burns Memorial Scholarship at the Feb. 7 joint meeting of the Marshall County Democratic Club and the Executive Committee.
All proceeds will benefit the scholarship program in honor of long-time, local educator, and Democrat Ken Burns. Two scholarships are awarded each year to Marshall County graduating seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.