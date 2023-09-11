Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man assaulted his elderly father, leading to his arrest and jail time.
Deputies assisted Grant Police on a call to a home on Welcome Home Road in Grant for a possible suicidal subject, said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Willie Orr.
Upon arrival, they found a heavily intoxicated male making verbal threats and cursing at officers.
Orr said during their investigation, deputies determined the intoxicated male had been in an altercation with his 73-year-old father, shoving him and making numerous threats to him.
Christopher Evett was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and third-degree elder abuse and neglect.
He was taken to the Marshall County Jail where he remains under $6,000 in bond.
