Staff and teachers within the Marshall County School System have several tools to help students deal with mental health issues.
Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the mental health initiatives have been put in place since 2018. Services, training and programs have been added every year, she said.
The initiatives will help students who may be having suicidal thoughts, are the target of cyberbullying or monitor student email.
“We have had two instances of threats made against our schools and students,” Wigley said. “These are some of the programs we have in place to help our students.”
Wigley said all certified educators have completed online suicide prevention training. All employees have attended a presentation with the Mental Health School Coordinator on the Jason Flatt Act/suicide prevention.
The school board developed a suicide prevention policy in 2018 and the policy is updated annually.
A student crisis referral form was developed and is utilized with students and parents during crisis situations.
The school system partners with Mountain Lakes and North Alabama Counseling Center for mental health services for students.
During the 2020-2021 school year, all certified educators were trained in Question, Persuade, Respond (QPR), a program designed to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training.
In 2020, school counselors were trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA).
In 2020, MCBOE hired a Mental Health School Coordinator who is certified in both QPR and YMHFA.
Additionally:
• Two social workers were hired in November 2021. Since they began, over 150 students have been referred for services.
• Educators have participated in book studies on suicide prevention, cyberbullying, and at-risk youth.
• Parent/teacher educational presentations on suicide prevention have been held.
• Various educational platforms are utilized with students: Purpose Preg (grades 6-12), Nearpod, Panorama, Peer Helpers.
• MCBOE partners with Thriveway for a K-12 Peer Helper program. This program has been in place for more than five years and meets all state mandated requirements.
Currently, MCBOE is working with Panorama Student Success to implement an all-in-one program to measure and improve social-emotional learning by utilizing research-backed surveys and customizable learning experiences.
• Purchased Securly auditor to monitor student email, docs, and drive; Securly web filter to flag content; Securly 24 alert- provides a human to analyze and notify flagged content 24/7; and Securly Classroom to help teachers monitor student progress and stay focused on learning.
“Soon we will begin community presentations on at-risk behaviors, suicide prevention, and more,” Wigley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.