Senator Tommy Tuberville visited Snead State Community College with Alabama Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate Tuesday to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill. The current Farm Bill expires on Sept. 30, 2023, and the new one is being prepared right now.
Sen. Tuberville and Pate are going around the state of Alabama and listening to the questions and concerns of our farmers.
“We’re going around talking to people about their problems and listening to what they think should be in the farm bill. We’ve got to take care of our farmers. We have to be able to eat,” states Tuberville. Last year the budget was 867 billion dollars. The new budget will increase to 1.5 trillion.
Tuberville made it clear that the South needs to make sure we have our concerns voiced to the U.S government so we can benefit from the bill. “This is not a Democratic or Republican problem in terms of the ag committee and the farm bill, this is more North versus South. Because in the farm bill, they fight for what they want in it because they grow different things, and we do the same thing in the South. Not that we fight about it, but we need to make sure we get our share of the pie.”
Emma Johnston on Tuberville’s team added that this is also South versus West and Midwest. Coach Tuberville’s team is advocating for the 4% of the new budget to go to working land programs like EQIP or CSP and away from land retirement programs like CRP. CRP is capped at 27 million acres.
A local poultry farmer voiced his concern for the bill, “We had a system of our daily mortality that we used to put daily mortality in the freezers, and it went to rendering companies then. We’re losing that form of disposing of our dead birds now because the renderers don’t make any money off of it anymore or anything. So, we’re either going to have to go back to incinerators, these Eco drum composters and these dehydrators and things like that. Most of those cost anywhere from $55,000 on up to $75-85,000 each purchase. So, we really need some of that EQIP money for that.
“From what I understand, this extra money that’s going to be coming in, mostly is going to be coming in for green things for saving energy. But what the poultry growers need right now is the next three or four years to take care of these-what was originally 550 poultry producers in Alabama that were using the freezers and going to rendering companies. We’ve had some extra money through EQIP last year and were able to replace about 100 of those farms that either put incinerators or composters in. We’re going to need that for the next three to four years to take care of the other 450 people who are on these freezers.”
When asked why this had changed, the farmer answered, “There’s not any money for the renderers to get for that product anymore. That poultry meal. There’s just no demand for it anymore. They have no interest in taking that daily mortality and making a product out of it anymore, pet foods and stuff like that. If we can get another three or four years and some extra money that’d take care of about 100 contracts per year.”
Johnston then replied that farmers will only be getting 300 billion of the new budget for EQIP and other working land programs.
NFL Hall of Famer and Albertville native, John Hannah spoke out, “That’s a welfare program. I don’t like welfare, never have never will. It takes away our independence when we have welfare programs. What we want is free trade and competitive trade. Save our tax dollars just get us a fair market! I’m tired of welfare programs! How are you going to reverse the trend? The producer gets 33% of the consumer’s dollar. The retailer and meat packer gets 73%. We don’t want to rely on the government. I want to be an independent farmer. I want to make my own money. Let us compete. Give us competitive markets and take away the regulatory agencies that create hardships for the American farmer.”
Johnston pointed out that we have had the biggest increase in production in history. There has been a 28% increase in production in the last two years across the board. Fertilizer and chemicals are up over 60%. Coach’s team is working to address the rising input cost in the Farm Bill as well as increased references for real crop production. Cost of production will be addressed in title one or title eleven of the bill.
They are also pushing for a voluntary base update if it can be afforded. Democrats are pushing for a mandatory base update that will cost Alabama billions of dollars.
Tuberville closed with, “I’ve been up there two and a half years; I’ve never seen such a disaster that our country is in. We’re in trouble. Elections have consequences. We’ve got an election in a year and a half, and we better get somebody in there that’s got some damn sense.
“So, we have people up there now that could care less if you make any money on the farm. They don’t care. They’d rather you take a check. To be honest with you, I get sick to my stomach everyday looking at it. They want to ruin our trade, higher taxes, more regulations, to cut back on the supply chain, they don’t want any fossil fuels whatsoever. Not one of those is going to work.
“We’ve got to have leadership in this country. We have very little right now. The animals are running the zoo. Everybody asks me ‘Coach what do we do?’ The one thing that I know we all can do is when you get up in the morning, get on your knees and pray to God that our country can be saved cause folks, we are in bad trouble, and when you go to bed at night do the same thing. We think we can work our way out of this. It’s not going to happen unless we get leadership from Washington D.C that will give us a chance.
“We just talked about a gentleman here, having to sell out. He’s got no chance. The government’s going to give him a chance. They don’t want him to have a chance. They want everyone to be controlled by that group in Washington D.C. and this country wasn’t built that way. It’s not what it’s about. They’ve infiltrated the FBI, CIA, DOJ, our education system, they’ve almost got our military. The only group they don’t have is the Supreme Court and they’re trying to attack it every day where they can control the supreme court. It’s out of control.
“We wish we had answers for you here, but we don’t have answers. We know your problems, but we’ve got to have some leadership in Washington D.C that will ease up and give people a chance to have a winning team. We understand it… try to hold on.”
