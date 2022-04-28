Candidate for Alabama governor Tim James made a campaign stop at ColorMasters in Albertville last Tuesday where he discussed his plans for reforming state institutions and making Alabama a leader on the national stage should he take office next year.
“I think I know what’s on everybody’s mind…” James said. “I think the nation is hanging in the balance. I think we’re at a tipping point.”
This is James’ third attempt at the governorship having come up short of a runoff in 2010 by less than 200 votes. He said he and his wife prayed over whether or not to enter the political arena again, but he felt he had to after what he’s seen over the past few years.
“It’s become apparent to us in the last couple years because of COVID and all the craziness has been going on,” he said. James listed the Biden administration’s “insane” COVID vaccine mandates as just one example of the type of “government overreach” he plans to fight against as governor.
“It’s Marxism in play,” he said. “Marxists are very smart and they’re very patient and they know what they’re doing. They attack a nation — it’s like a cancer from within.”
James said the “culture war” is the biggest issue facing Alabama and will determine the future of the state and nation. “The bigger issue is the cultural war,” he said. “This is real, it’s here.” James talked about the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham, a charter school established with the expressed mission of being “LGBTQ affirming.”
“It is the only LGBTQ-affirming school in the nation, and it’s paid for with $2 million of your taxpayers’ money… How is this happening in Alabama?” he asked. “...The cultural war is not out there, it’s not in California, it’s right here in Alabama.”
