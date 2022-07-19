Bunch Pharmacy in Guntersville has been named 2022 Health Mart Pharmacy of the Year following presentations on July 8 and voting by attendees at McKesson ideaShare 2022, an annual pharmacy trade show in Washington, D.C. The award was presented to owner Buddy Bunch during a ceremony on July 9.
“To be chosen as the Best Health Mart Pharmacy in America out of 5,000 Health Mart stores was awesome,” Bunch said, in part, on his Facebook page after winning the prestigious award. “An award like this is never about one person. Without our loyal customers, patients and my family of employees, past and present, and of course God, this would have never happened.”
According to Pharmacy Times, Health Mart has been awarding a Pharmacy of the Year for more than 20 years, celebrating a top performing Health Mart pharmacy with staff who are passionate about patient care, innovation, and remaining active in their communities.
Bunch said the joy he gets from getting up every day and going to work and taking care of his patients is what has led to success in his field.
“My philosophy has always been to take care of the customer and the rest will fall into place,” he said. “It’s a service thing and the biggest takeaway of my career that has come from 17 years of taking care of the customer.”
Three finalists were up for the award over the weekend, pharmacies that the Bunches became quite close to throughout the process.
“We got to be really good friends with the other two stores,” he said. “We just had a great weekend. McKesson did a great job of putting everything together. It couldn’t have been any nicer.”
Bunch has arrived back home in Guntersville, ready to get back to serving his community with the same extraordinary level of dedication to which his customers are so accustomed. But the events of the exciting weekend will forever be etched in his memory.
“To be honest, it’s been hard to put into words,” he said. “It’s a weekend we’ll never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.