Bunch Pharmacy in Guntersville has been named 2022 Health Mart Pharmacy of the Year following presentations on July 8 and voting by attendees at McKesson ideaShare 2022, an annual pharmacy trade show in Washington, D.C. The award was presented to owner Buddy Bunch during a ceremony on July 9.

“To be chosen as the Best Health Mart Pharmacy in America out of 5,000 Health Mart stores was awesome,” Bunch said, in part, on his Facebook page after winning the prestigious award. “An award like this is never about one person. Without our loyal customers, patients and my family of employees, past and present, and of course God, this would have never happened.”

