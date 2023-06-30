You may have noticed a new addition to the Albertville Chamber of Commerce recently.
Agnes the rock snake made an appearance on the Chamber’s front lawn. Albertville resident, Mary Smith, was inspired by Rocky the rock snake of Crossville and decided that Albertville needed something to bring the community together and spread joy.
Mary had remembered rock snakes making their appearance during COVID-19 quarantine in 2020. It gave kids or other groups of people something to do, while also spreading some positivity among citizens. Mary saw Rocky and thought that a rock snake was just what Albertville needed. It gives the kids something to do during the summer, expressing their creativity while also introducing them to the Chamber of Commerce. “Anybody can paint a rock, any shape or size and they can paint however they wish and go put it in line,” said Mary.
Agnes’ lead rock was painted by Mary Smith. Mary then called the Chamber to ask where she could leave Agnes. Chamber President Stan Witherow was excited about this new project and told her she could leave Agnes right outside on the Chamber’s front lawn. Agnes will be getting a new sign that will easily point her out to citizens when they drive past the Chamber.
People are getting involved with Agnes in one way or another. Agnes’ Facebook page has gotten over a hundred likes within one week of her appearance.
Grandparents who are Albertville locals are bringing their out-of-town grandkids to add on to Agnes as a way to bond and get the kids involved with their hometown.
If you want to add on to Agnes, all you need is a rock and some paint. Anyone can add their own rock to Agnes’s tail and join in on the summer fun.
Spreading the rock snake love can just start with a quick like and share to Agnes’ Facebook page.
