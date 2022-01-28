STAFF REPORTS
A Grant man faces multiple theft-related charges following a rash of burglaries last year.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Zachary Ware, 31, of Grant, was taken into custody by the Birmingham Police Department after a 2018 Jeep Wrangler – which had been reported stolen in Grant – was discovered int eh Roebuck area of Birmingham.
Ware was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and a loaded syringe.
Ware was transported back to Marshall County and charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and second-degree theft of property.
All charges stem from a rash of burglaries and thefts reported in and around Grant in December 2021. Reported stolen from the 800 block of Mini Farm Road was the Jeep and two handguns.
Ware is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
