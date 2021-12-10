The Guntersville Adult Education Classes have classes for anyone in the area who have a need to improve their education, said Deborah Brown of the program.
“This is a wonderful free service to the community,” she said. “We offer free classes (including study materials) for anyone 16 years old and older who needs help with reading or preparing for the GED Exam (High School Equivalency Diploma). We also offer help for non-English speaking individuals (ESL class).”
The GED classes offer instruction in preparation for the GED test which is equivalent to a high school diploma. The GED is accepted as a high school diploma at any college or place of employment.
“We also offer help obtaining an HSDO (High School Diploma Option) for students who nearly completed high school but did not graduate,” Brown said. “This is a wonderful chance for anyone who wants to prepare for a better job in the future or who wants to go on to college to get a degree or more training. Many companies now require employees to have a high school diploma. We give one-on-one instructions in the classroom or online instructions which a student can use to study at home. In addition, we also offer different certificates in digital learning such as basic computer skills, Word, Excel, Windows, and many others. You may also obtain a Workkeys certificate which some employers now require.”
The reading classes for adults includes teaching basic skills for non-readers/beginners through building higher level reading skills needed for earning a GED certificate or HSDO (High School Diploma Option).
Guntersville Adult Reading Class is the place for you if you need help learning to read your own mail, reading for fun and pleasure, texting, or filling out forms. This class also teaches vocabulary for students basically speaking another language but not understanding the meaning of the words they read.
They offer morning and evening classes. This is our schedule:
Morning GED classes: Monday - Wednesday, 8:00-12:00
Morning reading classes: Monday and Wednesday, 8:00-12:00
Evening GED classes: Tuesday - Thursday, 5:30-8:00
Evening ESL classes: Tuesday and Thursday, 5:00-8:00
Adult Education is located in Finley Plaza on Highway 69, near the Piggly Wiggly in Guntersville. For more information about the classes, please call 256-960-5066.
