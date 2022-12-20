ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — As Christmas nears, the temperatures are expected to drop for a bitter, cold holiday weekend on Sand Mountain.
Forecasters of the National Weather Service say potential rain showers could turn into snowfall Thursday night and Friday morning.
On Thursday, the forecast shows the high would be near 52 degrees and cloudy.
According to NWS’ detailed forecast, there’s a 50% chance of precipitation Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours. But, near midnight into early Friday morning, the projected rainfall could transform into snow as the temperature is expected to drop to an overnight low of 8 degrees and precipitation chances jump to 90%.
For Friday, the high is projected to be near 19 degrees, and a Friday night low of around 9.
On Christmas Eve, Saturday, the weather should remain mostly sunny but still cold with a high near 25 degrees. The Saturday low is 13.
On Sunday, Christmas Day, the temperature will creep back up a bit to a high of 31 and a low of around 18.
Traveling in winter weather
Accumulation of snow, sleet, or freezing rain can create hazardous travel conditions. Sleet and freezing rain are VERY DANGEROUS, as the ice creates slick spots on roadways, causing motorists to quickly lose control of their vehicles. Bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces are especially susceptible to icing. The weight of accumulating ice can quickly down trees and power lines.
While the snowy weather could happen over the Christmas holiday — a time when seemingly everyone is traveling — the NWS suggests minimizing, avoiding or postponing travel during such weather, if possible. If traveling is necessary, adhere to the following tips:
Let someone know your destination, route/alternate route, and when you expect to arrive. If your car gets stuck in the snow, help can be sent to your route.
Make sure your cell phone is fully charged.
Carry a winter storm emergency kit:
• water (1 gallon per person per day for at least 3 days)
• food (at least a 3 day supply, non-perishable)
• blankets/sleeping bags
• flashlight (extra batteries)
• first-aid kit
• cellphone charger
• sand or cat litter for traction
• windshield scraper and brush
• shovel
• tow rope
• battery booster cables
Winterize your vehicle before traveling. Ensure your car battery has enough power. Ensure your car is filled with antifreeze. Keep the gas tank full (full tank will keep the fuel line from freezing).
Drive with extreme caution and avoid overpasses and bridges.
Tips for Home and/or Work
The primary concerns at home and work are loss of heat, power, phone service, and a shortage of supplies (if winter storm conditions last for more than a day).
Plan ahead and have a winter weather kit available. Suggestions:
• flashlight and extra batteries
• battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio or portable AM/FM radio
• extra food and water (high energy food such as dried fruit or nuts and granola bars)
• extra medicine and baby items
• first-aid supplies
• heating fuel
• fire extinguisher and smoke alarm
Make sure pets have plenty of food, water, and shelter during the storm.
Make sure pipes are properly insulated and leave cabinet doors open around pipes to ensure they receive warmth.
Close off unneeded rooms and place towels or rags in any cracks under the doors.
Let faucets drip to prevent freezing water from causing pipes to burst.
DO NOT use candles if the electricity goes out since these can become a fire hazard.
Learn how to properly use emergency heating sources (e.g. fireplace, wood stove, space heater) to prevent a fire. Make sure the heating sources are ventilated!
Using Space Heaters
Home fires occur more in the winter months than any other time of year, per the NWS. From 2007-2011, space heaters accounted for four out of five home heating fire deaths. That’s why it is important residents understand the proper way to safely use space heaters and other heating sources.
• Maintain heating equipment and chimneys by having them cleaned/inspected annually.
• Place space heater on a level, hard surface.
• Keep anything flammable at least 3 feet away from heating source.
• Turn space heater OFF when leaving the room or going to bed.
• Never plug a space heater in a power strip.
• Install carbon monoxide detectors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
