The Brewers Co-op at the City Harbor in Guntersville opened several weeks ago, and its owners couldn’t be happier with how business is going so far.
One of the Co-op's brands, Straight to Ale, has had a great working relationship with Good People in Huntsville. That relationship led to the Brewers Co-op with five different brands of brew and two locations; one in Huntsville and one in Guntersville.
Their slogan is “United We Brew.”
One of the Straight to Ale's founders, Bruce Weddendorf, said the uniqueness of the City Harbor project made them want to be a part of it and they’re very excited about how things are going.
They will be brewing some special beers on site soon.
“So you will be able to go in there and get a beer that you can’t get anywhere else,” he said.
He said it’s also unique in that people can visit by boat.
“We are open for lunch and I would encourage people to take advantage of that,” he said. The Co-op opens at 11 every day and stays open until 10 p.m. It goes until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
Bruce was an engineer – and still does engineering consulting – when he and others founded Straight to Ale in 2009.
“There are 11 breweries in Huntsville and a lot of engineers are involved,” he said. “The craft combines farming, engineering and cooking.”
He said the “farming” is “raising” the yeast that does much of the work in the brewing process.
“We started out not like a typical business,” Bruce said. “We just wanted to brew the best beer we could brew.”
They jumped in with gusto, growing their product as fast as possible.
They caught one lucky break along the way.
“Dr. Richard Miller had started Old Town Brewing and built a brewery on Leeman Ferry,” Bruce said. “He was a pioneer in the local brewing scene really.”
He had great equipment, but Old Town Brewery did not stay in business.
Straight to Ale ended up leasing the location, which worked out very well for them.
“It was a larger brewery with a bigger brewing room,” Bruce said.
Straight to Ale had designs on becoming a large “regional brewery,” Bruce said. But the market changed.
“In 2009, there were 1,600 breweries in the country,” he said. “By 2017, there were over 10,000. They proliferated.”
So Straight to Ale had to change its focus to becoming a leading brewery in Huntsville and north Alabama. Bruce said the shift in focus for the business has turned out nicely for them.
If you’re not a craft beer person and visit the co-op for the first time, the choices may overwhelm you. Bruce said there are two brews to remember as far as Straight to Ale is concerned.
“ Monkeynaut is our flagship beer,” he said. “Chill Pills is another. “
Bruce also enjoys the food served at the two Co-ops.
“The menus are different for the Huntsville and Guntersville locations,” he said. “We have local chefs at each location and we source food locally.”
The burgers have been mentioned as being particularly good by people who’ve visited the Guntersville location. Bruce likes the fish and chips.
“It’s a light, fluffy batter, a tempura style,” he said.
The store is about to offer some memberships that carry discounts and other perks. They are also expanding the gluten-free menu to include gluten-free flatbreads.
While Bruce is not part of the day-to-day management of Brewers Co-op, he loves Guntersville and travels over frequently. He has bought a lot on Buck Island and plans to have dual citizenship with homes in Huntsville and Guntersville eventually.
