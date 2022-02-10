Students in Asbury Middle and High schools special education classes will soon be able to enjoy class outdoors.
Teacher Tashia Phillips and Chasity Dickerson have begun the process of transforming an outdoor area near their classroom into an outdoor classroom.
But to make the classroom a reality, they need help from the community.
“We have shade sails ready to go, and a couple of picnic tables,” Phillips said. “What we need to finish the project is some mulch, more picnic tables and a whiteboard.”
Currently, the pair of teachers share a classroom which can be crowded.
“When the weather turns nicer, it would be great to be able to go out there, spread out a little bit, and enjoy the sunshine,” Dickerson said.
The women say they will gladly accept cash or gift card donations, donation of picnic tables or in-kind donations of labor and supplies.
“We see about 90 kids each day,” she said. “It can be overly crowded at times. It would be really nice to be able to use some outdoor space once in a while.”
The area is a courtyard of types between the school buildings and is fenced at one end. The area could be expanded in the future, she said.
Two picnic tables and some lumber are already on site ready for installation, she said.
No deadline for completing the project has been set, but they would like to use the space as soon as possible this spring.
“Once it is set up, it can be used as often as possible,” she said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the outdoor classroom project may call the school or email either teacher at phillips.tashia@marshallk12.org or Dickerson.cb@marshallk12.org.
