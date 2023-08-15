Marshall County Schools are taking a zero-tolerance on vaping in their schools and it starts now.
“We have had a growing trend really of all ages of people, especially with our teenagers, middle school aged kids, and lower than that, unfortunately. It’s the growing epidemic of vaping and it’s out of control to be perfectly honest,” said Marshall County Circuit Judge, Jay Mastin.
“Our law enforcement and our schools are trying to tackle it with every resource that they can but it certainly is interfering with our teachers and our principals being able to teach the kids.”
Judge Mastin said law enforcement is doing the best they can but the jobs of SRO’s are primarily to protect the kids from outside forces and be a presence. Now they are having to be involved with so much more because of all of these vaping issues.”
According to Judge Mastin, what they have is a two-fold problem.
“One problem is just the use of the vapes themselves. We have seen through our juvenile treatment courts that nicotine is the absolute hardest substance for these kids to get off of. They come into our Drug Court with lots of stronger drug addictions and are able to get off of those significantly easier and quicker than those with nicotine. They just have an extreme problem getting off of it,” he said.
“It would be bad enough if it were more traditional forms of nicotine but with vapes, the volume of nicotine in each one of these vapes is so significant that it’s causing serious health consequences. The products themselves don’t have the normal stance as a cigarette does with smell and taste. These are marketed with different flavors and scent. Kids are attracted to those in that way and they can also just keep it in their pocket. They don’t have to have a lighter or anything. They can just pull it out of their pocket and use it. Every time that they use it, they are just getting an extreme amount of nicotine in their system along with all the other additives and things in the vapes. It’s essentially impossible for our law enforcement to detect whether or not they are using a nicotine vape or a THC Vape until they actually catch the kid with the vape and then they have to get it tested to see what is in the substance. So, we could have kids walking around acting like they are using nicotine when really they are using THC at school.
“It’s also impacting all the other teachers and students that are actually in school trying to learn and trying to teach. It’s just a major distraction to learning.”
Judge Mastin felt like it was time for some changes.
“The schools have been dealing with this in a normal school discipline manner and that has had some effect, but we wanted to see how we could help them and support them,” he said.
“Last year, our SRO’s became more active writing citations for them being in possession of nicotine, basically, vapes. Those citations would go to city court if they violated that in the city schools and in the county schools it would have to go to District Court.
“We decided to try this year to streamline the process. We created a Vape Court, which was designed for any school resource officer that writes a citation, they can turn that citation in, and it comes to this one docket that we have once a week, every Monday at 8:30 a.m. so that the case can get addressed as quickly as possible. So, there are consequences and there is also an education element to try to make as big of an impact as we can.”
Judge Mastin said they are in the 1st phase and they are going to see how it goes.
“We designed this just so it would be a streamline process so that it didn’t matter where you went to school. If there are different cities that want to use their own city courts, they are welcome to do that. We haven’t had anyone specifically tell us that they are not going to use it, but it is set up that it is available as a resource, but it is not mandatory. This is available to all county and city schools.”
Marshall County Schools Vaping Policy In Effect for the 2023-2024 School Year states:
“In conforming to state law which prohibits the sale of cigarettes and/or electronic delivery systems to children under the age of 21 years of age, smoking and the use of tobacco will not be allowed at any school in the Marshall County System (including Marshall Technical School). This includes the possession and/or use of cigarettes, vaping, juuling, and other delivery devices.
“A student will receive a written citation from a School Resource Officer or a Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy possession and/or distribution. The student will be required to attend court. A student will receive a school disciplinary consequence, and a Court System consequence determined by the judge.”
Punishment if found in violation
1st Offense
MCS
Possession – 10 days in school suspension
Distribution – 5 day alternative school
Court System:
16 hours of community service to be completed in 2 weeks; AND
6 hour online course through courtsolutionsonline.com on vaping and nicotine awareness (paid for by the student or parent) to be completed with 2 weeks; AND
Set a docket in 2 weeks to review the completion of the above requirements
If conditions have been met then the case is dismissed and therefore no conviction on their record.
2nd Offense
MCS
Possession – 5 days alternative school
Distribution – 15 days alternative school
Court System:
24 hours community service at non-profit organization-court determined
6 hours online course through courtsolutionsonline.com on vaping and nicotine awareness (paid for by the student or parent) to be completed with 2 weeks; AND
Set a docket in 2 weeks to review the completion of the above requirements
3rd Offense
MCS
Possession – 10 days alternative school
Distribution – Suspension until hearing before the Marshall County Schools’ Discipline Commit-tee.
Court System:
50 hours of community service
$50 fine
6 hour online course through courtsolutionsonline.com on vaping and nicotine awareness (paid for by the student or parent) to be completed with 2 weeks; AND
Set a docket in 2 weeks to review the completion of the above requirements
4th Offense
MCS
Possession - Suspension until hearing before the Marshall County Schools’ Discipline Commit-tee.
Distribution - Suspension until hearing before the Marshall County Board of Education
Offenses occurring on Marshall County School Buses are subject to additional bus suspensions.
Any vapes that test positive for illegal substance (s) will fall under the guidelines of Drug/Alcohol Offenses.
Court System:
Failure to appear at court:
10 days to file a written notice of reason for the FTA or warrant issued on the 14th day
Failure to comply:
Fine- turn over to restitution and recovery and/or be placed in detention for violation of a valid court order/
Community service or FTA or online course – detention for violation of a valid court order or more community service or fine if one isn’t levied.
Vaping Offenses on MCS Buses:
1st Offense:
Possession – 10 days bus suspension
Distribution – 20 days bus suspension
2nd Offense:
Possession – 20 days bus suspension
Distribution – 45 days bus suspension
3rd Offense:
Possession - 45 days bus suspension
Distribution – 90 days bus suspension – MCS Discipline Committee Hearing
4th Offense:
Possession – MCS Discipline Committee Hearing
Distribution – MCS Board of Education Hearing
