The annual Sporting Clays Classic will be Sept. 1 at Bright Star Sporting Clays in Horton. The location is at 1317 Bright Star Road, Horton.
The friendly 100-round sporting clays tournament includes food, live music and awards while benefiting the life-saving work of Marshall Medical Centers.
The morning flight begins at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast. Lunch and awards begin at 11:30 a.m.
The afternoon flight begins at noon with registration. Social hour and afternoon flight awards begin at 4:30 p.m.
Call 256-571-8026 to register or for more information.
