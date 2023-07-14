School librarians from across the state gathered at Jacksonville State University to listen to the story of how an ice cream truck from Geraldine is slowly changing the world.
Michelle and Hunter Norwood, owners of “A Little Something Extra” ice cream truck were two of the guest speakers at the Librarian’s Conference on Monday.
Michelle Norwood, has written two books, based around the life of her son Hunter, who has Down Syndrome. She was one of three authors asked to speak and was honored to have the opportunity at her alma mater.
“We were able to tell our story, about everything,” said Norwood. “We were able to talk about everything from the ice cream truck and our quest for advocacy and opportunity and then about both of my books, which are about Hunter.”
“Stars In Our Eyes’ was released in August 2020 and “Super Powers” was released in May 2022.
“I was able to explain how we implement the books and how we correlate them with the ice cream truck. We’ve been able to get into a lot of schools and churches and read our books, or we tell our story and then everyone is able to get ice cream afterward. It’s nice to tie those in.”
After the presentation, everyone in the audience received an autographed book by CEO, Hunter.
Norwood said so many different opportunities have been put before her, giving her a chance to share their story since beginning their ice cream truck five years ago.
“We are always looking to expand. We started an ice cream truck with Arc of DeKalb County last year. We have one in Madison County and the one in Tennessee is looking very hopeful,” Norwood continued. “
“It’s so much more than ice cream. Our talking points were sharing our story and how we are able to utilize this literature to bring awareness and inclusion and just for people to see that every single person brings something to the table. It doesn’t matter if you are differently able, you have strengths. It’s nice to know that there is something in writing that will bring that gap. People are going to eat ice cream their whole life. And I hope when they eat ice cream no matter if they get it from us or wherever they’re at that they can remember the message behind the whole mission.”
“A Little Something Extra” ice cream truck will be celebrating their 5-year anniversary this fall and they have some very special things lined up.
“Liberty University reached out to us to speak during their Convocation this August,” she said proudly. “In the fall, they bring in different speakers for all their students and faculty. People who are making an impact across the nation. Normally, it is really big names like movie stars or athletes. But, on August 30th, it’s going to be Michelle and Hunter Norwood and they are rolling out the red carpet for us.”
Liberty University has previously had motivational speaker Tim Tebow and former Vice President, Mike Pence; to name a few.
“I am so humbled that they reached out to us and want us there,” she continued. “It’s so humbling to know that we are going to have that platform to share our testimony. Share our whole story about how doors have opened up so much. I just think back to all the things that I didn’t know, all the fear that I had when Hunter was born. There are families now that are having those same fears. But we have had so many people reach out to us and tell us that Hunter has given them hope and so much joy and now, they look towards the future. It truly is so exciting. No one told me that my boy would be doing interviews, talking on podcasts and now taking the stage where thousands of people can hear us tell our story of how that little chromosome hasn’t held him back, it’s propelled him.”
For more information on “A Little Something Extra” ice cream, visit alittlesomethingextraicecream.com.
