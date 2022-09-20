GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Dr. Tyler Hughes, of Arab, was recently named Marshall Medical Centers’ (MMC) new vice president of Medical Affairs.
MMC President Chris Rush announced Wednesday, Sept. 1, that Hughes would assume the new role this month while also continuing to serve patients in the emergency department.
“I am humbled and privileged to have the chance to serve in a leadership role in the hospital system that ultimately helped shape me into the physician that I am today,” Hughes said in a news release. “I am thankful to Mr. Rush for this opportunity, and to my family, peers, former teachers, and the community that has supported me along the way. I look forward to many more years of service to Marshall Medical Centers and the people of Marshall County.”
Hughes is board certified in internal medicine. He completed training at the UAB Huntsville Internal Medicine program in 2016.
As a student at Arab High School, Hughes was part of the HOSA program for Future Health Professionals, in which he participated in rotations that included MMC North’s emergency department. He was later hired to draw blood in the hospital lab and worked there for three years.
After medical school and residency, Hughes came full circle and returned as a hospitalist and ED doctor. As vice president of medical affairs, he will continue working regular shifts on a part-time basis in the emergency department.
Hughes now serves on the professional advisory council for the Arab HOSA program because it played a big role in his development within the medical field.
Vice president of medical affairs is an integral part of the hospital system’s leadership and administrative committees, working with the chiefs of staff to ensure physician credentialing, quality assurance, adherence to Medical Staff Bylaws, Rules and Regulations, and compliance with all hospital policies and procedures as they pertain to patient care and physician staff relationships.
Hughes and his wife Ashley live on the family farm in Hulaco with their three children: Jake (10), Annie (7) and Ruby (5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.