Barbara Eubanks is no stranger to writing books and devotionals. However, many of her works are not a serious as her latest offering, “Fear to Fearless.”
Eubanks recently held a signing of her latest tome at Lambert’s Bibles and Gifts in Boaz. If you missed that event, she plans to host another signing at By His Hands Bible Store in Albertville Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“I thought this was a timely topic,” Eubanks said. “Everybody – including me – has fears. Some are rational, and some are irrational.”
She said she was once told the Bible holds at least 365 references to “fear not.”
“I decided that would be a great devotional book … to address those fear not found in the Bible,” Eubanks said. “I thought it might be helpful to some people.”
Fears come in different sizes, forms and shapes. From falls to foes, heights to hell, storms to swamps, people are prone to fear. Fears are known by different names – phobias, anxiety, terror, worry and dread – but regardless, any of these that disturb our calm and serenity hinder the life God desires for his children, according to a synopsis of Eubanks’ book on Amazon.
“This book includes 365 scriptural devotionals related to fear, while some speak to things which should be feared.
“Perhaps I have written this devotional book because I’ve had to come to grips with pointless fear and worry in my own life,” she said. “When younger, I spent too many hours concerned with the ‘What-ifs.’ What if my parents are killed? What if I get separated from my family? What if we are attacked by another country and the list goes on.
“At some point, I became convinced that fear was a sin in my life and interfered with my living an abundant life. I had to admit it was a lack of faith.”
Eubanks said she wrote this book with the hopes it helps someone experiencing fear, worry or anxiety.
“In order for people to work through their fears, it might be important to write the answer to questions,” she said. “I try to go back to a personal application and ask a question. I left a blank space for the reader to write an answer. Then I have a prayer thought.”
One example of helping someone through her books came to her recently. Eubanks said she is an avid player of the online game Words with Friends. She has played the game with an older man online for a few years and felt comfortable asking him if he had a spiritual life.
“He said he didn’t have one anymore, that he used to be Baptist but through a lot of life experiences, he lost his faith,” Eubanks said. “That tore me up. I knew I couldn’t beat him over the head with the Bible or I would lose him.
“He bought one of my books and I asked him a few days ago if he had gotten into the book yet. He said he hadn’t because he needed to dig out a Bible to read the stories that go along with what I was writing about in my book.
“I thought, ‘Praise the Lord!’ If my books help one person along with way, it is all worth the effort.”
Eubanks’ books are available at Lambert’s and By His Hands, as well as online on Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.